All Five Living Ex-Presidents Team Up To Help Hurricane Victims

“People are hurting down here, but as one Texan put it, we’ve got more love in Texas than water,” said former President George W. Bush.

Since President Donald Trump only sees “happiness” when he looks at the victims of Hurricane Harvey, someone else had to step up and help the people affected by the recent natural disasters in the United States – and who could have been better to lead the effort than the men who once led the entire country?

All five living former commander-in-chiefs – Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama –joined forced to launch the One America Appeal in order to help raise money to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

“Hurricane Harvey brought terrible destruction, but it also brought out the best in humanity," began Clinton, as Obama chimed in, “As former presidents, we wanted to help our fellow Americans begin to recover.”

“People are hurting down here,” added George W. Bush, after Carter praised both Bus 41 and 43 for their efforts. "But as one Texan put it, ‘we've got more love in Texas than water.’”

George H.W. Bush, also appeared on screen, saying, “We love you, Texas.”

The PSA, "Our Friends in Texas,” aired during NFL season opening game. According to the press release from George H.W. Bush's office, the presidents "were inspired to come together to lend their support to the people and communities affected and to the first responders, organizations, volunteers and neighbors who have been providing assistance to victims of Hurricane Harvey.”

Meanwhile, Trump has also tweeted out his support for the appeal.

We will confront ANY challenge, no matter how strong the winds or high the water. I’m proud to stand with Presidents for #OneAmericaAppeal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

While the appeal initially focused on the devastation left in the wake of Harvey, which left nearly 70 dead in Texas, the appeal has now expanded to those affected by Irma in the Caribbean.

“Every storm is unique, but a look at Hurricane Harvey’s unprecedented intensity helps explain why the One America Appeal came to life,” reads a message on the One America Appeal website.

Absolutely loved seeing all 5 living former presidents. My word. That was amazing. #OneAmerica — Rick Klau (@rklau) September 8, 2017

So... all our former presidents who are still alive... working together. This could evolve into something even greater, I think. #OneAmerica https://t.co/qSrElHXYoA — Sophie Ducaena (@NouaDoukai) September 7, 2017

The real presidents felt they need to let us know they are here for us. ##OneAmerica https://t.co/pRCn8kQ8Ga — lizbeth (@tutablu) September 8, 2017

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque