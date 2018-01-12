Obama Says Fox News Viewers ‘Live On Another Planet’

“If you watch Fox News, you are living on a different planet than you are if you listen to NPR,” said former President Barack Obama.

Former President Barack Obama made an appearance on the premiere of the new monthly Netflix series “My next guest needs no introduction with David Letterman,” where he apparently slammed President Donald Trump without naming him and criticized fox news viewers, who in his opinion, live on another planet.

When Letterman asked Obama what he considers the more dangerous threat to a democracy, the president humiliating the press or a foreign power referring to Russia’s alleged attempt to intervene the 2016 US electoral process, sabotaging the voting process. Both options were clearly aimed at Trump and Obama response was perfect. He slammed Trump without even naming him or mentioning any of his policies that are mostly aimed at rolling back Obama’s legislative agenda.

“One of the biggest challenges we have to our democracy is the degree to which we don’t share a common baseline of facts,” Obama said. "If you watch Fox News, you are living on a different planet than you are if you are listening to NPR.”

“At a certain point,” he continued, “You just live in a bubble and I think that’s why our politics are so polarized right now.”

His response was appreciated by the crowd. Trump has been attacking the media that’s not in his favor throughout his presidency and to this date, calling CNN “fake news.” He has even attacked The New York Times, Washington Post and NBC for their reporting.

Obama also touched upon the changes in 2013 to the voting laws.

“We're the only advanced democracy that deliberately discourages people from voting," he said. "We create all these barriers and difficulties. That's all directly related to our history ... Those vestiges of thinking that only some of us are worthy of having a say, that carries on.”

"People opt out themselves because they just don't think anything can happen. They figure, 'My voice doesn't matter, my vote doesn't matter, Washington is broken, rich people are going to make the decisions.' The lesson to draw from Selma has less to do with the particulars of the laws that were changed or were not changed. It has more to do with the spirit that said, 'OK, I'm a Pullman porter, I'm a maid, but if enough maids and Pullman porters walk, and pray, and sing and show this injustice, we can awaken the consciousness of the nation.'" he mentioned.

