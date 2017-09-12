Stranger Donates Barbershop To Man Who Gives Free Haircuts To Homeless

A kind Philadelphia barber who made it his mission to help the homeless in his community just got a major hand from another successful barber.

The cold streets of Philadelphia can be unforgiving in the winter time, which is why a kind barber who became well-known in his community for giving free haircuts to the homeless thought he would have to put a hold on his project. Thankfully, an equally giving stranger stepped in.

A Fox affiliate reported that Brennon Jones, the man behind “Haircuts 4 the Homeless,” has just been given a barbershop of his own by a total stranger because of the great work he does for people in need.

Sean Johnson, who gifted Jones the shop, told reporters that when he heard about Jones, he needed to get involved.

“When I found out, well, I need to be part of that. I need to see what I can do to help,” he said.

Instead of giving Jones money, Johnson simply decided to give Jones a fully-renovated barbershop.

Now, thanks to the fact that he has a location from which to work, Jones will be able to continue providing the free service; except he won’t have to stand in the freezing cold to get the job done. And what’s even better about this arrangement is that he won’t have to pay Johnson back.

“He said, ‘Listen, I’ve got a building I want you to come check out.’ He said, ‘Do you like this place?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I like it.’ He tossed me the key and said, ‘It’s yours,’” Jones told reporters.

Johnson is the owner of the successful Taper’s Barbershop. When he decided to expand his business, he bought another shop and renovated it. But as soon as he learned about Jones, he decided to help instead.

“It wasn’t about me giving a barbershop,” he said. “When you look at the homeless and the things that they need, I looked at it as more. I built something, and I want to see it keep going, and I want to see it do a great thing.”

To Jones, the fact that Johnson didn't think twice before acting proactively to help him in his mission proves he should continue putting faith first.

“I just continue to rely on my faith; God brought me this far I know he’s not gonna leave me now,” he said.

Jones is opening his shop in November, and he will have days open exclusively to serve the homeless community.

In times of hardship, when all we hear in the news adds up to more heartbreak, division, and despair, learning about people doing good without hesitation is exactly what we need to carry on.