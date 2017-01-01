© Reuters

Lionel Messi Marries Childhood Sweetheart In Wedding Of The Century

by
Reuters
Messi married the girl he met when he was only five in a lavish ceremony. The soccer star invited over 250 friends and family to the star-studded occasion.

Lionel Messi

Some of the biggest names in world football gathered in Argentina on Friday to see Barcelona striker Lionel Messi wed his long-time girlfriend Antonela Roccuzzo.

Past and present Barcelona team mates Carles Puyol, Javier Mascherano, Neymar and Luis Suarez were all there, as was Gerard Pique and his pop star wife Shakira.

Several Premier League players were also among the 260 guests, including Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

Cesc Fabregas

Ezequiel Lavezzi and Yanina Screpante

Nicolas Vazquez

Messi's parents Jorge and Celia and his sister Maria Sol

An extra 350 police were drafted in to provide security for the event, which took place in Rosario, the city where Messi grew up before heading to Barcelona, where he has spent a playing career that has included winning FIFA's World Player of the Year trophy five times.

The city is in the heart of Argentina's bread basket but drug trafficking in the region has grown in recent years and the homicide rate has soared.

Messi met Roccuzzo, who is also from Rosario, when they were growing up. The couple have two children, Thiago, 4, and Mateo, 21 months.

lionel messi

Tags:
antonella roccuzzo barcelona carles puyol javier mascherano lavish ceremony lionel messi marriage messi neymar shakira sports viral wedding wedding in argentina wedding of the century
Reuters
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.