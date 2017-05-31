LeBron James' Home Vandalized With The 'N-word'

While James was preparing for the NBA Finals in Oakland, his home was the target of racism. LAPD are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime.

LeBron James has made a name for himself as a legendary basketball player, and he's also used his platform to speak openly about racism in America. When Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was the target of racial slurs and racist behavior during a game a few weeks back, James gave a nuanced response that was personal, sincere, and unifying. However, bigotry is a problem that doesn't just go away and on Wednesday morning James' West Los Angeles home was hit with racist graffiti.

According to police, at 6:44 a.m. the N-word was painted across the gate of James' estate. The basketball player was in Oakland preparing for the NBA Finals when the vandalism took place and the racist message has since been covered up by property management. The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating the incident as a hate crime and currently digging through security footage in an attempt to identify the vandal.

In a 2014 interview with CNN that covered racism in sports as well as the tragedy in Ferguson, James spoke out about the ongoing hate and bigotry in the United States and how he views his role in it.

"We know racism is still alive and the only thing I can do as a role model, I feel like I'm a leader in society, is to my kids and teach the people that follow me what the right way is," he explained.

Just as we need good role models, we also need individuals to be held publicly accountable for racism. Hopefully, if those responsible for the racist graffiti on James' home are caught, they can serve as an example of what kind of human not to be.