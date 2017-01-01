Students Don Brown Face, Dress As Workers For ‘Mexican’ Themed Party

Students of Baylor University's Kappa Sigma chapter have been suspended after they held a vile, racist ‘Mexican’-themed party.

Members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at Baylor University, Texas, threw a “Mexican” themed party, and thought it was a good idea to don brown faces and dress up as construction workers to match the theme.

Some people even wore dress ponchos, sombreros and maid uniforms, which reeks of racism and have understandably offended Mexican students.

"It's completely disrespectful to a lot of Latinos and Mexicans. There's no place for that. We are a Christian university and we’re supposed to love and respect one another,” one student Damian Moncada said.

Now, more than 200 students from the university are protesting the fraternity’s actions, calling for more diverse and inclusive policies at the campus that would prevent people from minority groups from feeling discriminated or singled out.

"Dear Baylor, love they [sic] neighbor," the students shouted during a protest on May Day.

They have further demanded sanctions against the fraternity, and called for a formal apology for the racism. The students are asking officials to now hire a more diverse faculty and include cultural competency education for students as well as staff.

For now, the operation of the fraternity has been suspended and a thorough investigation into the group and its activities is taking place.

"The allegations are inconsistent with the values of Kappa Sigma and, upon the completion of the investigation, the fraternity will address the findings in an appropriate manner," a statement from the university said.

"There was a lot of stereotype targeting happening at the party and also mentioning of a chant saying 'Build that wall, build that wall,'” said Abdullah Ghali, president of the multicultural fraternity Beta Kappa Gamma.

Baylor students Damian Moncada and Denise Lopez are working with administrators on an action plan with hopes to educate other students on diversity and intercultural issues.

“The university has been made aware of a racially insensitive event that occurred last night off campus. The reported behavior is deeply concerning and does not in any way reflect Baylor’s institutional values. University officials are presently investigating the incident and gathering additional information," Baylor Vice President Kevin Jackson said in a statement regarding the incident.

"Baylor is committed to a Christian mission that actively supports a caring and diverse campus community, and we do not tolerate racism of any kind on our campus. When any incident that does not align with our faith and mission is brought to our attention, it is thoroughly investigated by the university, and appropriate action is taken. Baylor is wholeheartedly steadfast in our commitment to our mission and to enriching the racial and ethnic fabric of our university. We accomplish this by celebrating and strengthening inclusiveness, understanding and acceptance of all members of the Baylor family regardless of race or ethnicity.”

Since Donald Trump assumed his role as POTUS, incidents of racism have been on the rise. It started just a day after the business mogul was elected when students from Royal Oak, Michigan, were heard chanting “build the wall.” Just recently, two white girls at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Florida invited their African-American friend to prom with a very racist promposal. “You may be picking cotton but we’re picking you to go to prom with us,” the message read.