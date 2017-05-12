© YouTube Screengrab

BBC Reporter Whacked After ‘Accidentally’ Pushing Woman By The Breast

A BBC reporter got smacked by a woman on the shoulder after he touched her breasts during a live broadcast because she interrupted him.

Ben Brown, a BBC reporter was in the middle of a live broadcast with his colleague, the assistant political editor of the network, Norman Smith when he got interrupted by a woman.

The two men were discussing the launch of the Labour Party election manifesto in Bradford when a woman wearing a leopard print top, carrying many bags almost came between the journalists and said : “Absolutely fantastic.”

Read More: Radio Host Says It’s Ok To Grab Women By The P**** If You’re Famous

Brown who immediately tried to push the woman aside touched her breast and moved her out of the shot. But the woman, who was probably taken aback by his actions, gave him a whack on his shoulder before walking away. Cameraman Jason Farrington posted a video of the incident on Twitter.

 

Ever since, social media has been divided on whether Brown’s actions were accidental or intentional. While some people have launched a #SackBenBrown hashtag, demanding that BBC get rid of him, others are defending the journalist saying it was only an accident on his part. Some people even blamed the woman for interrupting the broadcast.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The journalist has used his Twitter account to clarify the matter, but absolutely nothing justifies groping a woman.

 

This is not the first time the news network has come under fire this month. Just a week or so ago, BBC posted the story of a missing Polish woman who looked like their newsreader on Facebook. "When your newsreader @GemsDawson looks like a missing mum. Here's a link to the story,” the social media post read.

Read More: Howard U. Repeatedly Punished Rape Survivors For Speaking Out: Lawsuit

Internet users were quick to point out the post was in “bad taste” after which the news network reworded it to "When your newsreader looks like the story."

