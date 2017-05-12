BBC Reporter Whacked After ‘Accidentally’ Pushing Woman By The Breast

A BBC reporter got smacked by a woman on the shoulder after he touched her breasts during a live broadcast because she interrupted him.

Ben Brown, a BBC reporter was in the middle of a live broadcast with his colleague, the assistant political editor of the network, Norman Smith when he got interrupted by a woman.

The two men were discussing the launch of the Labour Party election manifesto in Bradford when a woman wearing a leopard print top, carrying many bags almost came between the journalists and said : “Absolutely fantastic.”

Brown who immediately tried to push the woman aside touched her breast and moved her out of the shot. But the woman, who was probably taken aback by his actions, gave him a whack on his shoulder before walking away. Cameraman Jason Farrington posted a video of the incident on Twitter.

Bit of a boob by Ben Brown.... pic.twitter.com/M14KZxlClB — Jason Farrington (@CameramanJase) May 16, 2017

Ever since, social media has been divided on whether Brown’s actions were accidental or intentional. While some people have launched a #SackBenBrown hashtag, demanding that BBC get rid of him, others are defending the journalist saying it was only an accident on his part. Some people even blamed the woman for interrupting the broadcast.

#SackBenBrown his behaviour is outrageous ! He deserves more than a slap he should be sacked ! https://t.co/rkbZ8Wd9T0 — #JC4PM (@ppp_left) May 16, 2017

#sackbenbrown the feckin #bbc don't own the street, accidental or not, no right to move anyone on! https://t.co/rhdU4H3toy — martin henderson (@hendy65) May 16, 2017

OMG, did that BBC reporter just thrust that woman back by her breast??? @BBCBreaking — Jane Holland (@janeholland1) May 16, 2017

@CameramanJase @ChinnyHonk By the way it may look funny but that was an assault. @BBCNews — fractallogic1 (@fractallogic1) May 16, 2017

@ChinnyHonk @fractallogic1 @CameramanJase @BBCNews Yh I think the hand placement may look bad but obviously not deliberate seeing as he was on national TV! — GrumpySportsBugger (@BuggerSports) May 16, 2017

@CameramanJase Tbf it was inadvertent & she shouldn't have interrupted — (((StarrFaithful))) (@StarrOutlook) May 16, 2017

@CameramanJase To be fair, she did get in the way. — BanTheBBC (@BanTheBBC) May 16, 2017

The journalist has used his Twitter account to clarify the matter, but absolutely nothing justifies groping a woman.

Unfortunate interruption of broadcast in Bradford - just tried to minimise disruption but v tricky live on air - completely unintentional — Ben Brown (@BenBrownBBC) May 16, 2017

This is not the first time the news network has come under fire this month. Just a week or so ago, BBC posted the story of a missing Polish woman who looked like their newsreader on Facebook. "When your newsreader @GemsDawson looks like a missing mum. Here's a link to the story,” the social media post read.

Internet users were quick to point out the post was in “bad taste” after which the news network reworded it to "When your newsreader looks like the story."