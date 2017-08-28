Beer Company Stops Production To Can Water For Harvey Victims

The company is following its tradition of stopping production in order to help those in need by producing thousands of water cans for Harvey victims.

Hurricane Harvey is far from over, as its effects are still being dealt with along the Gulf Coast.

When the bosses at Anheuser-Busch heard about the impact, they decided to do what they could to help.

Thanks @AnheuserBusch for turning beer into water for disaster victims!

74 M cans since 1988! #Harvey @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/6VVyldQbSt — Mearl Purvis (@Mearlonfox13) August 28, 2017

Whenever a natural disaster takes place, Anheuser-Busch's Cartersville, Georgia, facility shuts down its beer production to produce as many cans of water possible. Thanks to Harvey, the company stopped production once again in order to help those in need.

Today, Upproxx reports, 500,000 cans of water produced by Anheuser-Busch arrived in Baton Rouge so they may be distributed to Harvey victims.

Read More Hurricane Harvey Rescue Stories Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Over the years, the company has helped countless people. They reached out to people in Flint, Michigan, where residents didn't have access to clean water due to the city's issues, and ramped up production after Hurricane Sandy, delivering 1,056,000 cans of potable water to victims.

Peter Kraemer, vice president of suppy at Anheuser-Busch, said the company is “in a unique position to produce and ship large quantities of emergency drinking water,” making it clear that the tradition won't die anytime soon.

By having access to a massive supply chain of distributors, Kraemer continued, the company is able to identify problem areas and coordinate with aid agencies and others locally so safe water can get to those in need as soon as possible.

Like many other organizations going out of their way to help the victims, Anheuser-Busch has proven that profits aren't the only motivation behind big companies across the country. That's a good enough reason to toast.

Read More Despite Being Bullied By Trump, Mexico Offers Aid For Hurricane Harvey

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Sara Hylton