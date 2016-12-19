People Can’t Stop Fawning Over This Photo Of Bernie Sanders At Costco

The internet went crazy after some people posted photos of the Vermont senator shopping at Costco a few days before Christmas Day.

Bernie Sanders

Although it’s been nearly seven weeks since Donald Trump got elected as the next president of the United States and his inauguration is fast approaching, a lot of people are still finding it difficult to come to terms with the reality of it all.

But for some of those people, in Colchester, Vermont, the holiday season brought much-needed relief a few days before Christmas Day when Bernie Sanders went to a local Costco to shop.

Of course, people took photos.

 

 

 

A lot of people appeared pleased with Sanders’ choice to shop at Costco, which provides numerous non-shopping related reasons to customers to come back again and again, the most important being minimum wage.

In March, Costco announced to raise its minimum wage for existing and new entry level workers to $13 or $13.50 an hour up from $11.50-to-$12 an hour at its stores around the country.

 

 

And since Sanders is a staunch advocate for increasing the minimum wage, people only found it fitting to see him buy stuff from Costco.

