The horrific footage released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations shows the final moments of the best friends.

Two Georgia police officers were fatally shot while chasing a suspect, and the dreadful video that appeared on one of the officer’s body camera revealed their final haunting moments.

Nicholas Smarr, 25, was responding to a 911 call about domestic disturbance along with his best friend Jody Smith, 26 when the suspect Minquell Kennedy Lembrick allegedly shot both of them.

In the footage, released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), Smarr can be seen driving to the scene. The officers than knock on the suspect's door, and tell him to come out.

“Come here,” said Smarr.

But Lembrick runs away, the officer can be heard saying, “He is going at the back door.”

Both the officers chased the 32-year-old in to the backyard.

“Minquell, stop” were Smarr’s last words before he was shot dead.

The video ends abruptly with a loud bang.

The GBI censored the remainder of the video and cited a state law that exempts it from having to release footage of someone dying, according to the Macon Telegraph.

Smith also had a body camera, but it was not operating at that time, said special agent in charge for GBI.

He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Lembrick was found dead the next day from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay tribute to the officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Smarr was working to save up for a Disney World trip to propose his girlfriend. Smith was engaged to Smarr’s sister.

Both the officers were best of friends since 2009.

The video goes to show how police officers face deadly consequences trying to protect civilians fearlessly.

But adding to tragedy: Families of the officers started getting threats after their deaths. The GBI and FBI said they are taking the threats seriously and will track down the people making them.