Ex-Tulsa Cop, Who Killed Unarmed Black Man, Lands A New Job

A white Tulsa officer, who had resigned after being acquitted in fatal shooting of an unarmed black man, is no longer looking for work.

A white Tulsa officer was acquitted in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man in May.

The very same officer has recently been sworn in as a reserve deputy in a nearby county.

Betty Shelby, 43, resigned last year on July 14, after not being guilty for the man slaughter of Terence Crutcher.

She was on-duty on Sept. 16 when she shot Crutcher, after his car was left blocking a road in Tusla.

Crutcher's murder stirred nationwide protests, with activists claiming the 40-year-old man was racially profiled.

However, Shelby denied the accusations and insisted her actions were driven entirely by the behavior of the man.

She claimed as she pulled the trigger, she experienced “auditory exclusion” — temporary loss of hearing that occurs under high stress, according to her lawyer Scott Wood. She also claimed the deceased was under the influence of drugs.

As a result, Shelby couldn’t hear the sirens of other patrol cars or even her own shot.

However, footage of the incident showed that Crutcher was in full cooperation with his hands up high above his head. He started walking away from Shelby, towards his car when she shot him dead.

Even if Shelby couldn’t hear, she could very well see what Crutcher was doing.

Shelby was released after spending a little over 20 minutes in custody and posting a $50,000 bail.

Fast forward one year, and she is all set to work as an active reserve deputy for the Roger’s County Sheriff’s Department.

“I am honored to have been chosen to be a part of this wonderful department (and to work) with the citizens of Rogers County with a sheriff who is dedicated to ensuring justice for all, whether they are law enforcement or a member of our community,” said Shelby during a news conference at the Rogers County Courthouse.

When asked about the typical responsibilities of a reserve deputy (a role which is unpaid, but carries a firearm) would be, Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton, who publicly backed Shelby in her trial said, "Identical to anything that a full-time police officer that is paid or compensated for their duties will be."

The decision naturally, did not get a positive response. Local activist group, "We The People Oklahoma," issued a statement, claiming Shelby was unfit to be an officer.

"Betty Shelby's lack of accountability and empathy is astounding," Lewis said of the situation, "as is the fact that Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton believes she is fit for duty as a reserve officer," said Marq Lewis who leads organization.

Several people took to social media to express their discontent.

Accidentally read the comments on a Tulsa World FB post re: #bettyshelby's new job & now I want to hide in bed all day. Humans are the worst — McKalyn Danner (@mckalyn) August 10, 2017

#BettyShelby's new job is why cops won't stop killing black people anytime soon....! — Troy Brown (@Troy_DennisTD) August 10, 2017

She is incompetent at the very least. Privilege is a strong power. #bettyshelby #PoliceBrutality #Tulsa — J. Thomas (@HRManagerJT) August 10, 2017

Wow



This is disgusting. #bettyshelby should be in prison https://t.co/diAqt5aYoY — Ann ???? (@GeekTalk51) August 11, 2017

Great! Murder someone, get acquitted & move to another job still carrying a gun. #BettyShelby #TerenceCrutcher https://t.co/fC54Wqmgng — Cynthia Reynolds (@CindyReynolds) August 10, 2017

White #bettyshelby killed an unarmed black man & got re-hired.@Kaepernick7, a black man, takes a knee to protest that killing, he's jobless https://t.co/WU4YNAz48x — MurphyBrown (@MurphyBrwn) August 11, 2017

Read More Video Shows Cop Fatally Shoot Unarmed Black Man Stranded On Road

Banner / Thumbnail : Pixabay, Skitterphoto