Biker Follows Woman Who Hit Him But Not For The Reason You Might Think

Dramatic footage showed a rider who was seconds away from being knocked off when a white car edged out of nowhere from a junction in Jarrow, Newcastle.

But instead of the blaming the driver or starting a fight, the rider got up and went towards the car to check if the person sitting in the driving seat was fine. It is evident from the video taken from the rider’s helmet that he wasn’t at fault, in fact, he could have collided with the car and gotten seriously injured due to the drivers mistake.

The unnamed rider continued blaring his horn — he then pulled over to check on the woman as she parked her white Hyundai outside a house.

As the rider approached her, a man standing in a bungalow on this side, tried to tell the rider about over speeding. “You know it's a 30 limit don't you?”

The rider corrected him, informing that he didn’t over speed at all.

“I come in peace, I'm asking if she's alright,” said the considerate motorcyclist.



The woman then got out of her vehicle and apologized repeatedly.

“Don't worry,” said the rider as the pair hugged each other. She then praised him for having quick reflexes.



The woman realized after chatting with the man for a while that she was being filmed, so she smiled and gave the camera thumbs up.

The video, originally uploaded by the rider, had one pertinent message: road rage, angry behavior and blame games are not the solution. The best way to deal with such a situation is to keep calm and check for everyone’s safety.

“I think people need to stop playing the blame game. This woman was shaken up, same I as was. No one was hurt. Yeah I could have been, but I’m fine. I can tell the guy expected a fight, which is why he tried to blame me. Keep the situation calm, no one has to get angry. And please, THINK BIKE,” the man said in the video.

After uploading the footage, the man, who every rider should think of as a role model, said, “I made this video to deliver a simple message: Road rage doesn't help anyone. She was at fault, but all I was worried about is whether she was okay. We ended up talking for several minutes, and she was very friendly and apologetic.”

According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 66 percent of fatalities on the road are caused by aggressive driving. The number of fatal accidents caused by road rage has increased every year for a decade.

Note to the all sorts of drivers: As vehicles get safer with the latest technology, it’s the people behind the wheel who need to stay more alert and cautious.