Cosby's Trial Shows Why So Many Rape Victims Refuse To Come Forward

The hung jury in Bill Cosby's case is a reminder how hard it is to persecute sexual assault allegations.

Here is what has happened.

More than 60 women came forward, alleging stand-up comedian Bill Cosby sexually assaulted them in "eerily similar ways."

Some of these incidents dated back decades, while others were more recent. Of all his victims, only a former Temple University employee had been able to pursue her case in a court.

The verdict was to be handed out by a jury. This should have been simple, given that multiple women had come forward with testimonies of a painful experience. The jury knew that the alleged perpetrator had a pattern when it came to assault, a notion that almost all stories corroborated.

But Cosby’s trial on three counts of aggravated indecent assault ended in a mistrial as after just an hour of deliberation, the jury said they were "hopelessly deadlocked" on the charges.

This just goes to show how difficult it is to get sexual assaults persecuted.

The jury was reluctant to persecute "America's dad," who allegedly assaulted children on sets. Perhaps in their minds, what Cosby might have done was evil and perhaps unfair to his wife, but it was not assault.

Sexual assault don't just play out in dark alleyways and abandoned parks. Many people still think rape is only when the victim is attacked, usually brutally, by people they do not know.

There is still some hesitance to accept even family members, friends, or in this case, well-known celebrities, can also assault people.

The verdict of Cosby's case shows exactly why so many sexual assault survivors are reluctant to come forward. They are worried the world wouldn't believe them, that they'd be ridiculed, or worse, they would be blamed for the crime.

It's unfair and gross.

Hollywood also had a hard time digesting this judgment.

Actress and producer Lena Dunham rightly saw this as the erasure of the experience of many survivors of assault.

Bill Cosby's trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased. When they don't... — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

Survivors of sexual assault have to watch every day as the legal system calls them liars and denies their truth. It is an unimaginable grind — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

Many celebrities responded by calling for a retrial.

Try him again. #CosbyTrial. Heart goes out to women who came forward. Without that courage there will be more victims. Serial rapist. — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) June 17, 2017

Some wonder how an unbiased jury will ever be found.

Serious question: How will Cosby ever get an unbiased jury? Who doesn't know him or have some sort of association with him? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 17, 2017

Others, however, saw racial motivations in the trial.

This Bill Cosby trial was a racially motivated money grab since it started.And the media keep pointing to "Black accusers" to hide this fact — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 17, 2017

While one may lament the decision of the jury now, they should remember this was not a one-off incident and the justice system will not transform until the society does.

This tweet perfectly summed up the times we are living in now.

Bill Cosby admitted to drugging women, Donald Trump bragged about "grabbing pussy"...and you wonder why women never want to come forward. — Vinay A. Ramesh (@vinaytion) June 17, 2017

"So as long as we have a public that remains largely misinformed about sexual assault, it's difficult to have a jury pool that prosecutors feel confident they can work with for most sexual assault cases," Kristen Houser, executive director at AEquitas: The Prosecutors' Resource on Violence Against Women, who spent 25 years advocating on behalf of sexual assault victims, told Mic. "Most cases are committed between people who already know one another. It's happening within families, within social circles, and it is not a crime that normally has any kind of gratuitous violence. Weapons aren't usually involved. There aren't additional injuries aside from the assault."

There are 321,500 victims of rape and sexual assault each year in the United States, and even that number may be underreported given that most incidents go unreported.

In fact, one if six women in the U.S. has been a victim of attempted or completed rape and there's one sexual assault every 98 seconds in the country, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.

Out of every 1,000 sexual assault cases, only seven lead to criminal convictions.