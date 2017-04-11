O’Reilly Chuckles After Watching The Disturbing United Airlines Video

“I shouldn’t be laughing, but it’s just so bizarre,” said the Fox News host as he watched the video of security guards violently dragging a man off the plane.

Bill O'Reilly laughs at horrific video of passenger being dragged off of United flight. Then says: "I shouldn't be laughing"



You think? pic.twitter.com/4o4SO1QtjZ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 11, 2017

It may seem humanly impossible, but Bill O’Reilly just got a little bit more disgusting.

The conservative Fox News host, currently embroiled in a raging sexual harassment controversy, took to his show “The O’Reilly Factor” to comment on the disturbing video of a security personnel violently removing an Asian doctor off a United Airlines plane after the company overbooked the flight – and he could not keep a straight face.

As several witnessed described on their social media accounts, the airlines officials originally announced that they needed four people to voluntarily give up seats so that United employees, who needed to be in Louisville, could board the plane.

They also reportedly offered $800 to the passengers, however, when nobody offered, the staff selected four people – including the 69-year-old doctor who told them he needed to make the flight to see some patients at his hospital the next day.

The security officers responded by grabbing the doctor, which caused him to slam his head against the armrest and dragging him off like a rag doll.

It was a horrific video, but for some insane reason, it made O’Reilly chuckle.

“I shouldn’t be laughing, but it’s just so bizarre,” the embattled Fox host admitted aloud to the correspondent as he played the video.

A particular video making rounds on the internet shows the passenger with blood dripping down his face, repeatedly saying, “Just kill me” and “I want to go home.”

In what universe did O’Reilly think this was funny?

If anything, this is possibly the most inhumane thing United Airlines has ever done, which is saying a lot since the flight carrier has a history of discriminating against people based on the color of their skin and their gender.

O’Reilly, who allegedly paid $13 million to five former female Fox employees and guests to settle allegations of sexual misconduct, seems to have a somewhat similar problem – after all, didn’t he just insult Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters’ hair?

“They had to get some United Airlines personnel from Chicago to Louisville ... they had to get them there and so they asked for volunteers, and obviously, this guy didn't volunteer,” O’Reilly continued his depraved commentary on the United incident, still chuckling.