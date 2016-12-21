Bill O’Reilly Goes On White Nationalist Rant About Electoral College

Bill O’Reilly apparently believes critics of Electoral College have a secret agenda: They want “power taken away from the white establishment.”

Going into his white nationalist mode, the political commentator launched into an absurd rant about the anti-Electoral College efforts. He claimed the debate about abolishing the ancient system, put into place in 1787, was “all about the race” — because the “hidden reason” behind calls to scrap the Electoral College, according to him, is actually the desire to marginalize white working class men.

“If the Electoral College were abolished, presidential candidates could simply campaign in the nation's largest states and cities, New York, L.A., Chicago, Houston, and rack up enough votes to pretty much win any election,” O’Reilly said during “The O'Reilly Factor” segment. “That's what the left wants. That's what they want.”

Although he conceded that Clinton won the popular vote by a huge margin, the host went on to claim the left wanted to campaign only in the places like Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth and Miami, where the “minority vote usually goes heavily to the Democrats.” He said it would neutralize “the largely white rural areas in the Midwest and the South” and assure “liberal politicians get power and keep it.”

To sum it all up, O’Reilly concluded that the liberals “want a profound change in the way America is run.”

Twitter users were quick to call him out on his racist undertones and white nationalism.

Bill O'Reilly openly advocating for power to remain centralized with the "white establishment" https://t.co/SWnB7Asmtx — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 21, 2016

Easy to forget, but Bill O'Reilly's first reaction to the 2012 election was to lament that "The White Establishment is now the minority" — Will Jordan (@williamjordann) December 21, 2016

That time Bill O'Reilly got his internal and external monologues confused https://t.co/CBy8wl4II1 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 21, 2016

Tonight @oreillyfactor went full white nationalist.



Expect a 'white Genocide' segment in the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/tguwNgvoTx — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 21, 2016

Honestly stunned…I'd never have guessed that a guy named O'Reilly raised in 1950s Levittown would be a racist — OPM Hack Victim Nate (@inthesedeserts) December 21, 2016

White power, now and forever, says Bill O'Reilly...astounding that he said it out loud. https://t.co/K08H1WfvAi — Dan Gillmor (@dangillmor) December 21, 2016

The wave Bill O'Reilly so deeply fears is unstoppable. It's evolution, and he's the dinosaur.



And we know what happened to the dinosaurs. https://t.co/qduypyW4A7 — CeeLee (@CeeLeeMusic) December 21, 2016

OTOH, coming out and saying there's a white establishment is pretty woke for Bill O'Reilly. https://t.co/gFQOPKlrkN — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) December 21, 2016

