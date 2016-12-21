Bill O’Reilly Goes On White Nationalist Rant About Electoral College

Bill O’Reilly apparently believes critics of Electoral College have a secret agenda: They want “power taken away from the white establishment.”

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly thinks liberals want to get rid of Electoral College because they want power taken away from the "white establishment."

Going into his white nationalist mode, the political commentator launched into an absurd rant about the anti-Electoral College efforts. He claimed the debate about abolishing the ancient system, put into place in 1787, was “all about the race” — because the “hidden reason” behind calls to scrap the Electoral College, according to him, is actually the desire to marginalize white working class men.

“If the Electoral College were abolished, presidential candidates could simply campaign in the nation's largest states and cities, New York, L.A., Chicago, Houston, and rack up enough votes to pretty much win any election,” O’Reilly  said during “The O'Reilly Factor” segment. “That's what the left wants. That's what they want.”

Although he conceded that Clinton won the popular vote by a huge margin, the host went on to claim the left wanted to campaign only in the places like Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth and Miami, where the “minority vote usually goes heavily to the Democrats.” He said it would neutralize “the largely white rural areas in the Midwest and the South” and assure “liberal politicians get power and keep it.”

To sum it all up, O’Reilly concluded that the liberals “want a profound change in the way America is run.”

Twitter users were quick to call him out on his racist undertones and white nationalism.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Find out more in the video above.

Thumbnail and Banner Image Credits: Reuters

