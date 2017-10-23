Brother of Bill O’Reilly’s Sexual Assault Victim Fired From Fox News

On the day that Juliet Huddy decided to come out about Bill O’Reilly, Fox News network decided to fire her brother.

I'm not going to run and hide because I didn't do anything wrong. NYT wants to take me out of the marketplace, second time they attacked me. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) October 23, 2017

Bill O’Reilly, the disgraced former Fox News host who was accused of being a sexual predator, has been blaming anyone and everyone for his ouster from the network, except himself. Meanwhile, the brother of one of his alleged victims is apparently being punished for O’Reilly’s crime.

The ex-host of the “O’Reilly Factor” told in his web series “No Spin News” that he even blamed “God” for his expulsion.

“You know, am I mad at God? Yeah, I’m mad at him,” O’Reilly said, according to CNN. “I wish I had more protection. I wish this stuff didn’t happen. I can’t explain it to you. Yeah, I’m mad at him.”

And what exactly did O’Reilly needed protection from? A bombshell report by New York Times that revealed the Former Fox host had paid $32 million in settlement to a longtime Fox News legal analyst Lis Wiehl over a sexual harassment accusation.

“If they could literally kill me, they would,” whined O’Reilly and complained the Times published yet another account of his alleged misconduct because “we didn’t kill him, so we’ve got to kill him again.”

“So they came back with another bunch of garbage,” he added. “I talked to them this time just to see the devil that I was dealing with. And I truly believe that these people at the New York Times are out to hurt people with whom they disagree. They don’t want me in the marketplace. That’s what this is all about.”

While O’Reilly is whinging over a despicable act that he is accused of committing, someone else is getting the fall for it, or so it seems.

Fox News Channel recently announced they have fired their news correspondent John Huddy.

Who is John Huddy, you ask?

He is the brother of former Fox News host Juliet Huddy, who herself is an alleged sexual assault victim of O’Reilly, and who made a recent appearance on “Today” show with Megyn Kelly to talk about the claims.

The woman quietly left Fox last September after 18 years of working with the network. A few months later it was revealed 21st Century Fox, the parent company of Fox News, has paid a “six-figure sum” to her to settle allegations of sexual harassment against Bill O’Reilly.

Shortly after the interview, her brother, John Huddy, was dismissed from the network.

According to Fox News, “Following a thorough investigation into a physical altercation earlier this month, Fox News made the decision to sever ties with Jerusalem-based correspondent John Huddy. The network’s investigation concluded last week, and due to observation of the Sabbath on Friday, terminated Huddy’s employment this morning.”

Very strange that on the day that his sister decided to come out about Bill O’Reilly, Fox News network decided to fire her brother?

It should also be mentioned that despite the current allegations, O’Reilly recently renewed a contract with the network.

