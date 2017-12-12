© Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Roy Moore Once Allegedly Went To A Brothel With 'Very Young' Girls

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“There were certainly pretty girls. They were young. Some were very young,” recalled Bill Sailing, who reportedly served with Roy Moore in Vietnam.

For some insane reason, an introductory speaker at controversial Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore’s campaign event thought it was a good idea to recount the times the two old buddies accidentally went to a brothel in Vietnam that had “very pretty” but “very young” girls.

Given the fact Moore is facing allegations of pedophilia, child molestations and having sexual relationships with teenage girls when he was in his 30s, this bizarre story was certainly the last thing the Alabama GOP hopeful would have wanted his supporters to learn – that too on the Election eve.

Bill Sailing, who said he served with Moore in Vietnam, said the two of them once went to a “private club” to celebrate their third, unidentified friend’s last night in the city. Sailing said the third man drove them to the club in his jeep to have some beers, however, upon arriving at the establishment, they realized it was a brothel.

“I could tell you what I saw but I don’t want to,” Sailing told the crowd with a smug grin and a tone that could only be described as mischievous. “There were certainly pretty girls. And they were girls. They were young. Some were very young.”

Sailing claimed Moore was shocked by what he saw.

“We shouldn’t be here, I’m leaving,” Moore reportedly said at the time before he and Sailing went back to the camp, leaving their third friend at the brothel with child sex slaves.

If you were wondering about the moral of the story, it is pretty simple, according to Sailing, who earlier said he had not seen Moore in 45 years.

“He’s the same guy,” the speaker asserted. “He’s honorable. He’s disciplined. Morally straight. Highly principled.”

Firstly, it does not make anyone “highly principled” for refusing to enter a child brothel. It just makes them a normal, decent human being.

Secondly, the only thing Sailing conveyed through his story was that someone allegedly tricked Moore into visiting a brothel with very young girls – it does not say anything (good) about the Republican’s morals at all.

Thirdly, let’s not forget Moore and Sailing apparently left a third, grown man at the establishment to likely have sexual relations with underage girls.

Nothing about this story shows Moore is an “honorable” person.

 

 

 

 

 

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters/Carlo Allegri

