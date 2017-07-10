Black Guest Thrown Down Stairs By Airbnb Host For 'Checking Out Late'

“The way he grabbed me, I knew he was going to throw me down there. I freaked out. As I'm resisting against the wall, he's trying to get me to his position and eventually I lost grip.”

An Airbnb host allegedly pushed a black woman down a flight of stairs after the two had a dispute on check-out time in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Sibahle Steve Nkumbi, a South African filmmaker, was travelling to Amsterdam along with two other women and South African artist Zanele Muholi to review a friend’s art exhibition when the incident took place.

Nkumbi reportedly failed to check-out of her Airbnb hotel on time. That is when the host lost temper and threw her down the stairs. The entire incident was captured on camera and was shared on social media by Nkumbi.

In the video, the woman can be heard asking the man the reason for throwing her out of the apartment. She also told the host, “don’t be emotional.” The man, wearing a black T-shirt, chucked the clothes and suitcases of the women out of the door and yelled “out” at the woman as he pushed her against the wall.

While pushing her down the stairs, the man yelled again “out now.” The women lost her balance, landed heads first down the stairs and then remained motionless. The man realized his mistake and then asked someone to call an ambulance.

“We knew that we were late and we heard a bell ring. We opened the door to this lady. She stated that this is not acceptable you guys need to pack and leave now. And I was like, ‘Yes, give us a few minutes to pack and I apologized profusely for us being late and we were getting ready to leave,’” said Nkumbi.

She further added, “And that's when she came back a few minutes later with the husband and he was banging the door. He was like open up open up open up and then she opened and this guy was extremely emotional... I asked him why he was being so emotional, we are leaving.”

Nkumbi added that she was about to leave when the man grabbed her and shouted “you need to leave now. This is not Africa.”

“The way he grabbed me, I knew he was going to throw me down there. I freaked out. As I'm resisting against the wall, he's trying to get me to his position and eventually I lost grip of the wall because it's a wall, there's nothing to hold on to. That's when I flew down, all the way down,” she said.

She further revealed, “The last thing I remember was when I realized he was going to throw me down there. Flying down the stairs, I don’t remember, I passed out and woke up in hospital.”

Nkumbi was taken to the hospital immediately after the incident took place where she was treated for her minor injuries.

According to reports, the suspect was arrested and detained by the police. Prosecutors are considering charging the property owner with attempted murder.

In a statement, Airbnb director of diversity, David King said, “Appalling and unconscionable behavior against members of our community runs counter to everything Airbnb stands for. Our CEO Brian Chesky and I are reaching out to the affected guests. We will take the strongest actions we can against such abhorrent conduct, including banning people for life from our platform and assisting law enforcement with their investigation and potential prosecution. Nobody should ever be treated like this and it will not be tolerated.”

