Black Man Beaten With Poles By White Supremacists In Charlottesville

“They were beating me with poles. I have eight staples in my head, a broken wrist and a chipped tooth,” said the 20-year-old victim named Deandre Harris.

Fight broke out. Nazis beat black kid w/sticks at end. I kick one in back 2 help & he runs after me. Kid is safe but bloody #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/kr11a8zQ0K — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) August 12, 2017

While much of the news about the violence that occurred on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, has centered around the fatal crash that claimed one life and left more than 30 people injured, there were several other horrific scuffles that took place as well.

One such incident involves a black counter-protester who was beaten with poles by a group of white supremacists in a parking garage.

A photo posted to Twitter by Zach D. Roberts — a writer and photographer with Nation of Change — depicts the disturbing scene in which the victim is on all fours while a group of men swing poles and sticks at him.

The picture instantly went viral, garnering more than 20,000 retweets at the time of writing.

Earlier in a parking garage in #Charlottesville - white supremacists beat this black kid w/poles. [Photo for by @zdroberts @NationofChange] pic.twitter.com/LLPBPjb8si — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) August 12, 2017

Based on the image, there were no police present in the area to help the victim, who has been identified by The Root as 20-year-old Charlottesville resident Deandre Harris.

“Me and about five of my friends were out protesting. We thought [the racists] left, but at one point they came back. Everyone was exchanging words with the group, but then the KKK and white supremacists just rushed us,” Harris reportedly told The Root in an interview.

“They were beating me with poles. I have eight staples in my head, a broken wrist and a chipped tooth,” Harris said.

Instead of being rescued by law enforcement, Harris was saved by his own friends pulling him out of the pile-up of enraged white men. Ironically, however, the parking garage where the barbaric beating took place is in close proximity to the Charlottesville police station.

“The beating happened right beside the police department, and no police were there to help me at all. My mother is now thinking about suing the city of Charlottesville,” Harris said.

While United States law enforcement has been heavily criticized nationwide for over-policing, local officers' approach to the violence during this rally was incredibly lax.

Cops seem to have no problem jumping into the fray with batons and pepper spray during Black Lives Matter and anti-President Donald Trump rallies, but white supremacists toting blunt objects somehow managed to fly under the radar, free to attack people at their leisure.

In these dangerously divided times, how are people of color supposed to feel safe in this country?

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, Joshua Roberts