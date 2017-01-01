'N****' With Money: Black Man Schools White Woman Who Cut Him In Line

“I can name the four or five people I thought would comment with something funny, and that will be it. This racist stuff is definitely a issue but this is not the solution to that issue.”

A black man, who was waiting in line to be boarded first class, was confronted by a racist white woman who thought he was standing in the wrong line.

Emmit Walker, a music executive, was waiting in the priority boarding line at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia when a white woman tried to cut him in the line assuming he was standing there wrongfully.

Walker posted the entire conversation he had with the woman on Facebook.

According to the post, the unnamed woman said, “Excuse me, I believe you may be in the wrong place, you need to let us thru. This line is for priority boarding.”

“Priority meaning first class correct?” asked Walker.

The woman replied, “Yes...now excuse me, they will call y’all after we board.”

“You can relax ma’am. I’m in the right spot, been here longer, so you can board after me,” Walker told the woman.

While referring to Walker the woman said, “They must be military or something, but we paid for our seats so he still should have to wait.”

Walker sarcastically told the woman, “Nope too big to ever be in anybody’s military. I’m just a n***** with money.”

The man added in the post that everyone standing around the two started clapping as Walker made the comments.

The post instantly went viral and as of now has been shared more than 251,563 times.

If Walker would have been a normal man, he would have forgotten about the incident and would have enjoyed comments and praises he was getting on the Facebook post.

However, he set an example and apologized for posting the interaction.

“When I posted that post on Facebook I didn’t expect all that to come from it. I can honestly name the four or five people I thought would comment with something funny, and that will be it. This racist stuff is definitely a issue but this is not the solution to that issue,” he wrote.

Walker added, “When dealing with people I always try to stay on the side of Right, so to make sure I never do anybody wrong, I try to always put myself in that persons shoes, and ask how would I feel if that person did this to me, and if I was her this morning I would be a total wreak today, and that doesn’t help this situation, or her...it only makes them more angry, and bring more drama...SO I WOULD LIKE TO APOLOGIZE AGAIN TO THE WOMAN I HAD THIS ENCOUNTER WITH YESTERDAY. NO MATTER HOW WRONG YOUR (sic) ACTIONS YOU DON’T DESERVE THIS.”

However, people on the post commented that Walker didn’t owe the woman an apology because he didn’t do anything wrong.

This post also goes to show how people with certain mentality assume things based on the color of the skin of the other person.

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters, Kevork Djansezian