Over 1 Million African Americans Live Near Toxic Industrial Facilities

“Energy companies often deny responsibility for the disproportionate impact of polluting facilities on lower-income communities and communities of color.”

While President Donald Trump and his administration deny climate change, black communities living near industrial areas are being affected by health hazards at rising levels, according to a report.

According to a report by the Clean Air Task Force (CATF) and the NAACP, 1 million African Americans suffer from health hazards in the United States from airborne oil and gas pollution.

As per the troubling findings, more than 1 million black people are at an increased risk of cancer, asthma and other health ailments because of the air pollution resulting from oil refineries or natural gas facilities in their backyards.

Air being emitted from oil and gas facilities usually contains methane, which plays a huge part in forming smog and warming the atmosphere; benzene, a carcinogenic compound; and other impulsive organic compounds that also add to the smog problem and can have a negative impact on the lungs.

Oil and natural gas industries ignore the Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality standards for ozone smog due to natural gas emissions in many African-American communities. Because of this gloomy and over polluted scenario, black children miss 100,000 school days each year while around 138,000 suffered asthma attacks.

The United States has 91 counties that are building oil refineries near more than 6.7 million African Americans, or 14 percent of the national population.

Black Americans already suffer disproportionately from asthma, and according to experts this will only get worse as industries continue to enter their communities without improving the emission standards.

“[These] industrial polluting facilities and sites have frequently been built in transitional neighborhoods, where the demographics have shifted from wealthier white residents to lower-income people of color,” said Kathy Egland, the NAACP’s Environmental and Climate Justice Committee board chair.

Many environmental organizations have criticized Trump for withdrawing from the Paris climate change accord and dismantling environmental regulations.

“The main takeaway is that communities that live near oil and gas facilities are suffering real health impacts, but the impact is not limited to those communities,” Lesley Fleischman, a research analyst with the Clean Air Task Force that co-authored the report, said to Earther. “Air pollution is affecting communities across the country, and African American communities are particularly impacted.”

“While Donald Trump and Scott Pruitt continue to prop up their polluter pals, states and cities across the country are moving ahead with innovations that combat climate change, improve our air quality and promote healthy communities,” said Gene Karpinkski, president of the League of Conservation Voters in a statement.

"Communities of color cannot wait any longer for the Trump Administration to address climate change," said Rev. Lennox Yearwood, president and CEO of the Hip Hop Caucus. "From Katrina, Sandy, Standing Rock, Harvey, Irma, to Maria — climate change's devastating impacts are here now, the solutions exist, and it's time to act. Climate change is not a game; it's a matter of life and death for our communities."

