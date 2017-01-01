'I Hope You Die N****r': Black Student Finds Racist Note Inside Locker

“It’s very disturbing,” said Pastor John Mark Turner, the campus administrator. “We want the kids to be polite and courteous and understand that their words hurt people.”

In yet another racially-charged incident reported at a school, a black student found two notes containing racial slurs and threats in his locker.

The incident occurred at Gloucester County Christian School last month, according to Philly.com.

“I hope you die, n****r,” read the one of the notes found on Oct. 18.

Gloucester, located in South Jersey, is predominantly white. Only 7 percent of the student body is black.

Pastor John Mark Turner, the campus administrator, told the news site the school is looking into the case and holding sermons to teach students about tolerance.



However, Sharon Jackson, mother of the student, has decided to remove her two children, both of whom are eight-grade honors students, from the school.

"We thought that was as near to being a perfect environment for our children,” Jackson said. “I was very surprised that they would have to experience hatred in a Christian school. It’s very disheartening.”

Meanwhile, Turner insists the school is investigating the claims and trying to identify the perpetrator.

“We do care about all of our students, and I mean that sincerely,” Turner added. “We want students who come here to be welcomed and not to feel out of place.”