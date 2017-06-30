Black High School Graduate Shot Dead In Road Rage Incident

A manhunt is underway across three states in search of a white, middle-aged male with blonde hair driving a red pick-up truck who is believed to be the shooter.

Police are on the hunt for a murder suspect this week after an 18-year-old recent high school graduate was shot dead in a road rage incident.

According to ABC News, Bianca Nikol Roberson of West Chester, Pennsylvania was the victim of senseless gun violence after an altercation on the highway went south.

"She was a good girl, honor roll student, looking forward to going to college," said her father, Rodney Roberson.

She and a man driving a red pickup truck were merging into the same lane on Wednesday when some kind of confrontation ensued.

Highway cameras picked up some of the altercation that appears to have led to the shooting.

Manhunt underway after Pennsylvania teen shot dead in s#uspected road rage incident: Bianca Nikol Roberson and a… https://t.co/fjAINBLzNF pic.twitter.com/KPI3Bb3TWd — Running Experts (@Running_experts) June 30, 2017

“They were jostling for a position or whatever, and unfortunately this gentleman took it to a degree that was just unconscionable,” West Goshen Police Chief Joe Gleason said, according to local reporters.

The suspect has been described as a white, middle-aged male with blonde hair. He pulled out a gun and shot Roberson in the head, causing her car to crash off the side of the road.

Authorities have launched a manhunt across three states in an effort to catch up to the murderer.

This display of complete and utter disregard for human life is disgusting, to say the least. A young woman, who had her entire life ahead of her, was robbed of her future.

If he could gun someone down in cold blood, the shooter likely has no conscience and no remorse. Hopefully, police get this armed and dangerous monster off the streets sooner rather than later.