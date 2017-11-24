Black Voters Stopped An Alleged Pedophile From Winning In Alabama

Thanks to African-American voters, Doug Jones becomes the first Democrat in a decade to win a Senate seat in deeply conservative Alabama.

Pro-choice Democrat Doug Jones may have defeated his Republican rival Roy Moore in Alabama Special Election for Senate, but the real winner of the night were black voters, who came out in droves to save the United States from an alleged child molester and a pedophile.

Moore, who arrived to vote on a horse named “Sassy,” lost to his opponent by a margin of 49.9 to 48.4 with 100 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Guardian.

While the difference may have been small, it was a huge humiliation for both the Republican Party and President Donald Trump, another alleged sexual assailant who not only endorsed Moore but also urged Alabama to vote for him by recording robocalls for his campaign.

Jones, who rose to political fame after famously convicting Ku Klux Klan for bombing a black church, became the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in the deeply conservative state in 25 years – and he owes it entirely to the black voters.

African-American voters comprise around one-fourth of Alabama’s electorate. However, on the Election Day, their proportion was close to 30 percent.

As the exit polls showed, Jones won nearly 96 percent of black vote, which is close to former President Barack Obama garnering 95 percent of such vote in 2012. On the other hand, 30 percent of white voters also showed support for Jones, which is far better than Obama’s 15 percent support among this group.

Of the black women who voted in the election, 98 percent favored Jones, compared to 63 percent white women who voted for Moore, an alleged sexual predator accused of cruising malls looking for underage girls when he was in his 30s.

Similarly, 93 percent of black men voted for Jones, while 72 percent of white men voted for his rival.

The turnout among black voters came as a surprise to many, given how the Washington Post had previously claimed African-American voters were not “energized by Alabama’s Senate race” while the HuffPost had concluded black voters were not “too inspired.”

“You are seeing right now history in the state of Alabama. Alabama is a state of wonderful people,” Blair Liggins, a Birmingham voter told the Think Progress. “Everyone automatically thinks that with a Democratic candidate that you’re just going to get the African American vote, and I really believe that Doug Jones did not just take that for granted.”

Given how the country (read: Electoral College) elected Donald Trump, a self-confessed groper famous for making inappropriate remarks about his daughter, to the highest office in the United States, there was a general concern about Moore winning the seat recently vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

While Trump managed to secure a victory despite sexual misconduct allegations, blatant racism, inflammatory statements and white nationalist sentiments, the same formula did not work so well for Moore’s political career.

People on Twitter did not waste time praising black voters and reminding the politicians about the importance of this group:

America should thank the BLACK VOTERS in Alabama for stopping a suspected white supremacist, anti-semitic, pedophile from getting the US Senate seat. Because the rednecks and Alt-Lice in Alabama were giving Roy Moore a pass for his degenerate activities. — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 13, 2017

BLACK ALABAMA VOTERS JUST SAVED US. ESPECIALLY BLACK WOMEN - 97%! pic.twitter.com/2dAgoG05sN — Robin Thede (@robinthede) December 13, 2017

Fox News calls the race for Doug Jones. I don't ever want to hear that "Black voters aren't enthusiastic enough" again. I don't ever want to hear "bland centrist running against Trump can't win" ever again. Time to listen to Black voters. We're the engine of the Dem Party. — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) December 13, 2017

This holiday season, please remember what's most important: black voters. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) December 13, 2017

If your take tomorrow doesn’t include the fact that black voters showed up for Democrats *while* being systemically obstructed from access to the polls then you need to rewrite it. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) December 13, 2017

Black voters are the backbone of the Democratic Party. Any Democrat (or pretend Democrat) who marginalizes them doesn't deserve to be a party leader.#AlabamaSenateElection #RoyMoore #DougJones — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 13, 2017

Black voters just saved the entire country from having Roy Moore in the US Senate. pic.twitter.com/0mCZfU4M42 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 13, 2017

Jones’s victory may finally teach @TheDemocrats to stop chasing voters who are gone forever, and to focus on black turnout. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) December 13, 2017

A theme tonight will be the hope black voters overcome systemic barriers to save America from a political and moral crisis we did not create. https://t.co/LUA4w8yxV3 — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) December 12, 2017

turns out black voters *did* know there was an election — Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) December 13, 2017

Black women make up an est. 13.9 percent of Alabama's population but in this exit poll, are approx. 18 percent of voters.



That's 29.5% more than their proportion of the population.



Once again, black women voters are delivering for Democrats.#AlabamaSenateElection — Charlotte Clymer?????? (@cmclymer) December 13, 2017

Holy Jesus THANK YOU Alabama's black voters for standing in line and putting up with election bullshit. We all owe you one.



Alabama white voters: What the actual fuck, man. Dude's a fucking child molester. Go to your room and think about what you did. — John Scalzi (@scalzi) December 13, 2017

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Marvin Gentry