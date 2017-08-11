Black Woman Finds Hateful Note Signed ‘KKK’ On Her Car

A Philadelphia black woman approached her parked car near her home and discovered a threatening, racist note calling her the n-word signed by the KKK.

Philadelphia police are on the hunt for a culprit who left a racist note on the windshield of a black woman’s car.

According to The Root, the woman identified only as Lima, parked her vehicle in a predominantly white area and discovered the hateful note upon returning to her car.

“N****r, do not park around here again, b***h,” the note read, and was signed, “KKK.”

“I was shocked,” Lima said. “At first I thought it was a joke or a prank, and I was just thinking that someone would come out laughing, but then I looked at it again and I was like, I can’t believe this is happening around here.”

Lima explained that although she lives on a street nearby, the parking is scarce so residents often choose to park around the block, which is a street that is inhabited by mostly white people.

“I was scared,” she said. “And I was thinking, maybe they followed me or maybe they know where I live, and I don’t want to fear for my life that somebody would do something to me if I was to park around there again.”

Lima’s neighbor, Bernadette Waites, reportedly parked on the same street and found her right front tire was flat with a nail sticking out of it. Initially, she assumed it was just a stroke of bad luck, but after learning of Lima’s note, she suspects it may have been deliberate.

“That’s racist,” Waites said of Lima’s message. “It’s hateful. In this climate—in this day and age—that’s intolerable.”

While we wish we could say this is shocking and unexpected behavior, it isn't. Incidents like this one are a reflection of the strained race relations in our deeply divided country.

