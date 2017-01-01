Black Woman Scolds White Man For ‘General Lee’ With Confederate Flag

“People who look exactly like me and my son died, were murdered because of that flag,” Ybia Anderson told the Dodge Charger "General Lee" owner.

A black woman took the liberty of schooling a white man on the racist implications behind the Confederate flag at a heritage festival last week.

WARNING: Video contains strong language.

Activist Ybia Anderson videotaped her exchange with the man who owned a replica 1969 Dodge Charger "General Lee" — which was driven in the action-comedy sitcom "The Dukes of Hazard" — that had two Confederate flags emblazoned on it, Rare reports.

“This racist car with not one, but two confederate flags on it is front and center, it’s the first thing people see when they walk into this festival,” Anderson narrated.

The unnamed owner of the car attempted to have a dialogue with Anderson about the Civil War to defend his car’s off-putting décor. However, Anderson gave him a history lesson of her own by explaining why the flags are a symbol of racism.

“People who look exactly like me and my son died, were murdered because of that flag,” she told him. “They hung our people from trees until their eyes bugged out.”

The exchange continued to escalate, drawing the attention of festival staff members who tried to diffuse the situation. Anderson asked several times for the car to be removed from the festival and threatened to contact the organizers if it wasn't gone in an hour.

Ironically, the Highland Creek Heritage Festival where the confrontation took place was held in Toronto, Canada — as in, not even the country where the Civil War was fought. This fact makes it even more confusing why the vehicle would be displayed at this festival in the first place.

It's unclear if the car was taken out of the festival upon Anderson's request, but after her live-stream of the ordeal went viral, festival organizers issued an official apology.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Flickr, DeusXFlorida