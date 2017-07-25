GOP Lawmaker Blames Female Senators For Obamacare Repeal Failure

“The fact that the Senate does not have the courage to do some of the things that every Republican in the Senate promised to do is just absolutely repugnant to me.”

After making several efforts, the Republicans still haven’t been able to repeal and replace Obamacare. And so, a Republican lawmaker vented out his anger and blamed “female senators” for the failure.

In a radio interview with “1440 Keys,” Rep. Blake Farenthold of Texas said it was “absolutely repugnant” that the Republican-controlled Senate had yet to pass a health care bill. While referring to the GOP women who opposed the bill, he said if they were men he would challenge them to a duel.

“Listen, the fact that the Senate does not have the courage to do some of the things that every Republican in the Senate promised to do is just absolutely repugnant to me. Some of the people that are opposed to this – there are some female senators from the Northeast – if it was a guy from South Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style” he said.

In the comment above, the “duel” reference the lawmaker is making is apparently the 1804 duel in which Aaron Burr, the fourth vice president of the United States, killed Alexander Hamilton.

The comments by the lawmaker come after Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran and Utah Sen. Mike Lee effectively killed Better Care Reconciliation Act, the Senate GOP’s revised version of the controversial American Health Care Act, aka Trumpcare. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decided to go ahead and push a vote to repeal Obamacare anyway — even though they had no other legislation to replace it with.

However, the straight repeal effort did not last long. In fact, the motion sank much rapidly than McConnell had probably even imagined after Republicans Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Shelley Moore Capito (West Virginia) announced their opposition and refused to move forward with the plan that would have negatively affected millions of Americans.

The Senate is expected to vote today on whether to move ahead on legislation.

However, this is not the first time Farenthold has stirred a controversy. In 2014, he was sued for alleged sexual harassment by a former staffer.

It's always guys that look like this that hate women the most #BlakeFarenthold pic.twitter.com/Qbi5l42S63 — brb (@bridgetrburns) July 25, 2017

#BlakeFarenthold proves once again the ingrained misogyny & plain stupidity of @GOP — #SeniorResistance (@rdreynola) July 25, 2017

Id love to see you say that to a TX womans face cuz theyre all packin heat in TX. What a disgusting misogynist #BlakeFarenthold — Bobbi (@bobcatt333) July 24, 2017

It's equally horrifying and unsurprising when Republicans show their true misogynist colors. #blakefarenthold @gop pic.twitter.com/kEErcrLOG8 — moby X?X (@thelittleidiot) July 24, 2017

