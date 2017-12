Kabul Blast: Suicide Bombing At Afghan News Agency Kills At Least 40

Sayed Abbas Hussaini, a journalist at the agency, said there appeared to have been more than one explosion during the attack.

A suicide attack on an office of the Afghan Voice news agency and a neighbouring Shi'ite cultural centre in the capital Kabul killed dozens on Thursday, officials and witnesses said, with many of the victims students attending a conference.

Interior Ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said at least 40 people had been killed and 30 wounded in the blast, the latest in a series to have hit media organizations in Kabul.

The attack occurred during a morning panel discussion on the 38th anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Sunni-majority Afghanistan at the Tabian Social and Cultural Centre, with many of those attending students, witnesses said.

Sayed Abbas Hussaini, a journalist at the agency, said there appeared to have been more than one explosion during the attack, following an initial blast at the entrance to the compound housing the two offices. He said one reporter at the agency had been killed and two wounded.

Photographs sent by witnesses showed what appeared to be serious damage at the site, in a heavily Shi'ite Muslim area in the west of the capital, and a number of dead and wounded on the ground.

Deputy Health Minister Feda Mohammad Paikan said 35 bodies had been brought into the nearby Istiqlal hospital. Television pictures showed many of the injured suffered serious burns.

President Ashraf Ghani's spokesman issued a statement calling the attack an "unpardonable" crime against humanity and pledging to destroy terrorist groups.

Afghan Voice has Shi'ite links but there was no immediate claim of responsibility. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued statement on Twitter denying involvement.

The attack, the latest in a series to hit Afghan media groups in recent years, follows an attack on a private television station in Kabul last month.

Backed by the heaviest U.S. air strikes since the height of the international combat mission in Afghanistan, Afghan forces have forced the Taliban back in many areas and prevented any major urban centre from falling into the hands of insurgents.

But high-profile attacks in the big cities have continued as militants have looked for other ways to make an impact and undermine confidence in security. Islamic State, which is opposed to both the Taliban and the Western-backed government, has claimed a growing share of such attacks.

I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on innocent lives at a #Shia religious Centre in #Kabul #Afghanistan . These attacks only serve to strengthen our resolve against radicalism and fundamentalism. — Christos Stylianides (@StylianidesEU) December 28, 2017

Tebyan, the cultural centre attacked today, is a pro-Iran institution, run by religious figure Hussaini Mazari. Tebyan owns a news agency, AVA. Founded in Mashhad two decades ago, Tebyan was operating in Kabul after the Taliban regime. Most of those 40 killed today were visitors. — Lotfullah Najafizada (@LNajafizada) December 28, 2017

At least two suicide bombers stormed a cultural centre in western Kabul, killing more than two dozens who attended an event to mark the 38th anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. — Lotfullah Najafizada (@LNajafizada) December 28, 2017

"This gruesome attack underscores the dangers faced by Afghan civilians," rights group Amnesty International said in a statement from its South Asia Director, Biraj Patnaik. "In one of the deadliest years on record, journalists and other civilians continue to be ruthlessly targeted by armed groups."

According to a report this month by media freedom group Reporters without Borders, Afghanistan is among the world's most dangerous countries for media workers with two journalists and five media assistants killed doing their jobs in 2017, before Thursday's attack.

"With the Afghan capital hit once again, no one can credibly claim Kabul safe. European govs who insist on this dangerous fiction by forcibly returning Afghans are putting their lives in danger" -@amnesty — Ali M Latifi (@alibomaye) December 28, 2017

So many parents lost their innocent children today #Kabul — 🕊 (@Tamana_Hz) December 28, 2017

The terrorist attacks in Kabul are the worst act of its kind.Prayers and condolences with the Families of the martyrs and injured. — Asfandyar Wali Khan (@AsfandyarKWali) December 28, 2017

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters