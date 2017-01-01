© Reuters, Anton Vaganov

Blast Rips Through Supermarket In Russia's St. Petersburg

by
Reuters
A blast ripped through a supermarket in the Russian city of St Petersburg on Wednesday evening, injuring several shoppers, Russian news agencies reported.

Blast Rips Through Supermarket In Russia's St. Petersburg

Nobody was killed in the explosion, but at least four people were hospitalized and there were unconfirmed reports of a further 10 people being injured.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known, but Russian news agencies reported that investigators had opened a criminal case on the grounds of attempted murder.

Banner/thumbnail credit: Reuters, Anton Vaganov

Tags:
blast russia russia blast russian supermanet blast russian supermarket explosion st petersburg st petersburg blash
Reuters
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.