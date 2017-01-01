British Teacher Held For Sexually Abusing Blind Students

A Briton working in India as a teacher with a school run by a nonprofit organization was arrested after allegedly molesting three teenage school boys who were blind.

Murray Dennis Ward, a British national, was reportedly working as an English teacher at the New Delhi school run by the non-profit organization National Association for the Blind. He was associated with the school for nine years, initially as a donor and later as a volunteer teacher.

Ward was admired at the school for his social work until his heinous motives were exposed.

The 54-year-old was allegedly molesting young boys at his private lodge. The school management made the shocking discovery via a caretaker of the institute, who witnessed Ward abusing a student.

The caretaker recorded what he saw and handed over the police a short video in which Ward could be seen molesting two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15.

Ward initially denied the sexual allegation.

According to The Hindu, the alleged pedophile reportedly claimed during interrogation he was educating the children about "sex," but evidence from authorities suggested otherwise.

“Investigation revealed that accused Murray Ward, a British national, subjected three blind minors, who are residents of NAB, to sexual harassment on September 2,” said Chinmoy Biswal, the additional deputy commissioner of police, south district. “Initial investigation reveals he is a pedophile,” he added.

Ward’s phone was also confiscated after reports emerged of him circulating objectionable videos on WhatsApp. The accused hails from Gloucestershire, United Kingdom. He was working in the New Delhi suburb of Gurgaon until April.

According to local media reports, Ward broke down and confessed to have sexually abused not only these three minors but others as well.

“We cannot say how many children the accused had sexually assaulted before, but he has admitted to committing the crime with the visually impaired children before as well,” a police officer involved in the probe said.

He was booked under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO). He could face at least 10 years in prison if convicted.

According to India’s National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) at least 34,651 cases of rape were reported across the country in 2015.

