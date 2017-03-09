A Disturbing Social Media 'Game' Is Driving Children To Commit Suicide

An online barbaric game, known as the Blue Whale Challenge, manipulates the players to take their own lives when they reach the final level.

If you have children who like to play online games, beware of the Blue Whale “Suicide” Challenge – a barbaric game that manipulates its young players to commit suicide upon reaching the final level.

Panic stricken parents in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, got concerned about their children’s safety after Khaleej Times received this message: “Any parents out there or anyone that knows of any kids playing an online game called 'Blue Whale’ please get your kids off this game. It sets them 50 challenges and the last one is to commit suicide."

The game that allegedly originated in Russia was linked to the deaths of 130 Russian teenagers, after which it spread across the United Kingdom and has now reportedly paved its way to the Middle East.

The sinister game encourages youngsters to complete a series of challenges over a period of 50 days. Starting from seemingly harmless tasks like waking up in the middle of the night and watching a scary movie, the game escalates into self-harm as the players are urged to cut themselves with a knife or razor to make the shape of whale on their wrist or leg.

Upon reaching the final level, the sick challenge “masters” (apparently the administrators of the game) instruct the player to commit suicide.

According to reports, all players have to send pictures upon completion of theirs tasks or challenges, or else they will receive death threats from the administrator. Apparently, once the game is downloaded to the phones of vulnerable youngsters, they get hacked, enabling the administrators of the game to access all the details of the player.

In February, three Siberian teenage girls died tragically in three days. Two school girls namely, Yulia Konstantinova, 15, and Veronika Volkova, 16, also fell to their deaths from the roof of a 14 storey apartment block in Ust-Ilimsk, Irkutsk region. Later, another 15-year-old identified as Ekaterina was critically injured after falling from a fifth floor apartment building. A couple of days prior to these horrific incidents, a 14-year-old girl from Chita had reportedly thrown herself under a commuter train.

Investigations are being made whether the controversial “suicide game” influenced the girls to commit suicide.

The fear of this twisted game enabled Essex Police to post online warnings to parents, though the game hasn’t thankfully affected youngsters in the United Kingdom.

What???!

Who ever created this horrible game is sick!

Parents: Please be aware of this "game" talk to your children about it if concerned?? https://t.co/B2j9aS5UdT — PCSO Kirsty Down D&C (@SaltashPCSO) March 9, 2017

There also aren’t any reports of the game being played in Dubai, but some schools sent warnings to parents urging them to pay attention to what their children download.

People on social media are naturally outraged over this ghastly game.

This 'Blue Whale Game' challenge thing is sick and stupid af. It makes me physically sick and disgusted. Killing yourself for a game? Wtf — Nii ? //22 (@ArianasBoca_x) May 2, 2017

there's a game going around called blue whale



DO NOT DO THIS!!



delete any suspicious dms



rt this to spread the word, please stay safe pic.twitter.com/qijKpkO9FP — ashley (@5secondsxxluke) April 28, 2017