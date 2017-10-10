‘I’m Fully Intact:’ Tillerson Responds To ‘Castration’ Remarks

"People in this town get very nervous and get very uptight about having to address serious issues by making decisions.”

Asked about Sen. Corker's comments that Trump is "publicly castrating" him, Sec. Tillerson says, "I checked. I'm fully intact." pic.twitter.com/FC0bdVwWNG — Axios (@axios) October 15, 2017

Republican Senator Bob Corker recently suggested that the Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson has been publically castrated by President Donald Trump on the world stage.

The senator wasn’t the one to mince words when he got in a Twitter feud with the president. He also believes Trump’s actions could result in another World War.

In an interview to The Washington Post, Corker said, “You cannot publicly castrate your own secretary of state without giving yourself that binary choice.”

“The tweets — yes, you raise tension in the region [and] it’s very irresponsible. But it’s the first part” — the “castration” of Tillerson — “that I am most exercised about.”

“When you jack the legs out from under your chief diplomat, you cause all that to fall apart. Us working with [Beijing] effectively is the key to not getting to a binary choice. When you publicly castrate your secretary of state, you take that off the table,” he added.

Corker credited Tillerson’s diplomatic efforts for working with China.

The secretary of state flew to Beijing to finalize a summit designed to address tensions between the two countries. He said publicly the Trump administration has multiple channels of direct communication with North Korea and is “probing” for a direct conversation with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. “We have a couple, three channels open to Pyongyang,” Tillerson told reporters in Beijing.

But the very next thing the president did was to undermine Tillerson’s diplomacy with a series of tweets.

...Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

However, Tillerson denied Corker's comments about Trump undermining him.

“I think this is an unconventional president,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper when he asked him about Corker’s "castration" comment.

“He uses unconventional communication tools, he uses unconventional techniques to motivate change. And for people who have been around Washington a long time, this is not a place that likes to change. It actually enjoys the status quo.”

“I am fully committed to his objectives,” said Tillerson.“I agree with his objectives, I agree with what he is trying to do. How he wants to use his own skills tactically to push things toward change, I am there to help him achieve those,” he continued.

“You don’t want to say anything about the senator suggesting you’ve been gelded before the world?” asked Tapper. “That’s not anything that bothers you?”

"I checked,” Tillerson said. “I’m fully intact,” was his response.

Earlier Tillerson had to hold a press conference to clarify he wasn’t quitting, after an NBC report claimed he called the president a “f****** moron” and wanted to leave his position. He didn’t address the “moron” comment, saying, “I'm not going to deal with petty stuff like that.”

However, as a response the insecure president challenged Tillerson to an IQ test, bragging about his supposed high IQ level.

“I think it's fake news,” Trump said in an interview with Forbes, “but if he did [say] that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win.”

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst