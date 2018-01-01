Report Claims Agents Routinely Vandalize Supplies Left For Migrants

Supplies left out for migrants by humanitarian organizations have been vandalized for years, a new report claims. Under Trump, conditions are expected to worsen.

Water and other supplies left at the border between Mexico and Arizona for migrants were vandalized regularly by United States border patrol agents during the Barack Obama administration, humanitarian groups have reported.

With Trump in power, they expect things to only get worse.

According to volunteers from No More Deaths and La Coalición de Derechos Humanos, two Arizona-based humanitarian organizations, water gallons left out for migrants were vandalized 415 times between March 2012 and December 2015.

While wildlife and hunters are also to blame for some of the vandalism, the groups found that agents were the main culprits, having damaged 3,586 gallons overall.

“Through statistical analysis, video evidence, and personal experience, our team has uncovered a disturbing reality. In the majority of cases, US border patrol agents are responsible for the widespread interference with essential humanitarian efforts,” the report said.

The instances of vandalism also impacted other items left out for migrants such as blankets and food. Volunteers, the report added, were also harassed by agents.

“The practice of destruction of and interference with aid is not the deviant behavior of a few rogue border patrol agents, it is a systemic feature of enforcement practices in the borderlands,” the report concluded.

With the goal of discouraging migrants from coming, agents often destroy aid left by these humanitarian organizations in the Arizona desert, the report explained.

When asked to comment, an agency spokesman said that they hadn’t seen the report yet. However, agents have saved the lives of migrants in the past, the spokesperson added.

According to Caitlin Deighan, the spokesperson for No More Deaths, the border has been increasingly militarized since President Bill Clinton’s era. “It’s been ongoing throughout every administration since.” But after President Donald Trump vowed to build a wall and hire over 5,000 border agents, we have also seen an increase in arrests of undocumented immigrants. To Deigham, fortifying the border will only make matters worse.

“We do expect this crisis to worsen under the current administration.”

Following Trump’s alleged racist comments regarding immigrants of color, this report is sure to ignite yet another debate revolving around immigration laws in the country and how border patrol agents should be punished for damaging aid left by volunteers. Still, it will be hard for the public to pressure Congress to do anything about it as lawmakers still struggle to pass legislation that would protect immigrants eligible for Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) protections.