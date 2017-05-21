Boy Spits On 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl, Tries To Pull Off Her Hijab

A teenage girl fell victim to a racial attack as a classmate abused and spat upon her.

In yet another example of racism, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly spat upon and was abused by her classmate in New York City. The boy even tried to rip off her hijab.

The incident took place in High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety. A 15-year-old boy was on an elevator with the girl when he called the victim “a Muslim b****,” spit on her and then tugged on her hijab in an attempt to rip it off her head.

The incident was reported by the girl to the school officials. After being informed by the racial attack, the officials called the police. The teen was then questioned and was later charged with aggravated harassment and disorderly conduct.

The boy’s name was not released by the police as he will be charged as a juvenile. Police also confirmed that the girl was not physically injured.

“This incident is troubling, and this type of behavior has no place in our schools. We are providing the school with additional support to ensure appropriate follow-up action is taken,” said Department of Education spokeswoman Toya Holness.

This is not the first time a Muslim has been harassed. Ever since President Donald Trump has assumed office, there has been a spike in hate-related incident. A similar incident took place at a New York Elementary School when a second-grader suffered minor injuries to her eye after her teacher allegedly ripped off her hijab as punishment for “misbehaving” in classroom.

Recently, a Muslim woman in line at a Trader Joe’s store in Reston, Virginia, became a target of racism when a blonde woman decided to attack her with slurs and an anti-Obama rant.

Not long ago, a Muslim American family, who were attending a family reunion on South Padre Island, Texas, became victims of a verbal attack by a fellow beachgoer. The white man yelled “f****** Muslim” and also referred to ISIS repeatedly. The man later began screaming about Sharia law, which is derived from both the Quran and fatwas, the rulings of Islamic scholars.