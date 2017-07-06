Lawyer Who Accused Sanders Of Bank Fraud Admits Info Was ‘Hearsay’

“My wife is perhaps the most honest person I know. Sadly we are in a moment where parties not only attack public officials, they have to go after wives and children.”

A Republican lawyer who reported that Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and his wife Jane Sanders had committed bank fraud gave information to federal officials that came from a second hand source. He also said he didn’t have direct knowledge of the accusations.

Brady Toensing, who served as Donald Trump’s campaign leader, accused Sanders of bank fraud based on information provided by Republican State Rep. Don Turner, the minority leader of the Vermont House.

Jane was serving as a president of Burlington College at the time the allegation surfaced. Toensing sent letters to the U.S. attorney for Vermont and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and accused Sen. Sanders of making way for a bank loan to be approved to the college his wife was working at.

Turner told WCAX-TV he handed over the information to Toensing in May 2016. He further added that the information was provided by friends at the bank who said Sanders reportedly pressurized them to pass the loan. However, Turner also added the sources didn’t have direct knowledge of the negotiations.

Despite the fact that the report has raised fresh doubts on the strength of the allegation against Sanders, Toensing said he was standing by it.

“This was not a country store, cracker-barrel rant,” he said.

It all started in May 2016, when Toensing sent an extensive letter federal authorities stating Jane made fraudulent claims while seeking $10 million in financing for a real estate deal.

Federal law enforcement officials have refused to confirm or deny the existence of any investigation. However, Sanders confirmed that an investigation was underway. He also added that the Toensing’s comments were proof that the allegation was baseless and the move was politically motivated.

“My wife is perhaps the most honest person I know. She did a great job in Burlington College. Sadly we are in a moment where parties not only attack public officials, they have to go after wives and children. You know, this is pathetic and that's the way politics is in America today," he said.