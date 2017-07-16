Someone Broke Into The Office Of GOP Senator Who Opposes Trumpcare

A threatening note was also reportedly left inside the office, but authorities refused to confirm that.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, someone broke into Nevada Sen. Dean Heller’s office lobby. A source told LasVegasNow that a threatening note was also left inside the office; however, authorities refused to confirm that.

Police added they were investigating the incident and confirmed there was no evidence of damage.

Metro police spokesman confirms a break in at campaign office of Sen. Dean Heller. Some sort of threat was made as well. — George Knapp (@g_knapp) July 17, 2017

“We can't comment on/discuss ongoing investigations,” said Heller’s spokesperson.

Heller is among the handful of Republicans who have opposed the Trump administration’s health care plan and has been vocal in denouncing enormous Medicaid cuts. Ever since Trump administration announced efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, pressure on the senator has been mounting to show his support for the bill.

“I cannot support a bill that takes insurance away from tens of millions of Americans,” he said at a recent press conference.

The health care vote was delayed due to Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain’s surgery. The announcement came after McCain's office said he would remain in Arizona next week following a procedure to remove a 2-inch (5-cm) blood clot from above his left eye.

McCain's absence cast doubt on whether Senate Republicans could muster enough votes to pass the legislation to dismantle and replace Obamacare.

Conservative groups targeted Heller after he opposed the initial GOP health care bill and they are likely to come after him this time as well if he opposes the bill.

