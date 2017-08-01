After being ousted as White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon returns to Breitbart News to bring down President Trump's Afghanistan plan.

Breitbart News, with Steve Bannon back at the helm, did not hesitate to discredit Trump’s speech on military action in Afghanistan.

Following the speech the website’s homepage was plastered in articles condemning the President’s flip-flop stance on U.S. military involvement in the foreign nation.

It apparently did not take long for Bannon to take a swipe at the White House after getting booted from his position as White House Chief Strategist late last week. The news site calls out President Trump’s change in stance – defending “America First” supporters disappointed by a broken campaign promise.

Breitbart also lambasted the speech itself, comparing it to a 2009 speech by former President Barack Obama as well as to the rhetoric of current National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

While Bannon has had a history of butting heads with White House staff in the past, especially National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, he has yet to throw heavy accusations against Trump.

One article claimed the speech wasn’t “about changing his perspective on the war. POTUS is a remarkably astute and stubborn individual. This was about the swamp getting to him.”

Bannon served as Trump’s Chief Executive during last year’s presidential campaign and Breitbart News accordingly sang Trump’s praises and highlighted his favorable campaign promises – including a move away from nation-building and a desire to take troops out of Afghanistan

Since his ousting from the White House though, Bannon’s Breitbart News has attacked P.O.T.U.S. for turning his back on his supporters, and has alluded that H.R. McMaster has taken the reigns.

Bannon’s removal from the White House signals a change in the Trump administration, one that is welcome after the President’s concerning remarks in response to Charlottesville, but is it enough? One thing is for sure, and that is that Bannon and Breitbart are not happy. Maybe this is the end of Bannon pulling Trump’s puppet strings.