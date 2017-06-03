Katie McHugh — A Woman So Racist Even Breitbart Was Forced To Fire Her

Katie McHugh sparked controversy during the weekend when she tweeted out, “There would be no deadly terror attacks in the U.K. if Muslims didn’t live there.”

This woman is so racist that even Breitbart News was forced to fire her.

Katie McHugh, a Breitbart writer who tweeted a number of scathing, Islamophobic remarks immediately after the London terror attack, which killed seven people, has been kicked out from the right-wing media site.

When Iranian-American actor Pej Vahdat replied, “You’re a real moron,” the woman replied in her typical racist way, “You’re an Indian.”

McHigh’s comments incited outrage from her own colleagues who described her as “appalling,” “dumb” and “terrible.”

Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow announced the editor’s exit internally Monday morning.

McHugh soon confirmed it, tweeting, “Breitbart News fired me for telling the truth about Islam and Muslim immigration.” She then followed it with another tweet begging for funds at a far-right website WeSearchr.

Donate here so I can pay my medical bills and get employed again. And keep telling the truth. https://t.co/IRAUOj6pIL #LondonBridge — Katie McHugh???? (@k_mcq) June 5, 2017

Her fund-raising page reads, “Instead of giving her a raise, Breitbart squealed at pressure from leftist CNN, which apparently has anonymous pro-Islam sources at Breitbart, and fired her.

“Why is Breitbart silencing Katie McHugh for telling the truth about Islam?

“Katie McHugh has essential medical bills that she has to pay, while finding another job. Support Katie and send a message to Breitbart, the liberal media, and apologists for Islamic terrorism.”

Ann Coulter, much like many from the far-right, supported her.

Whatever the reason for firing, Katie McHugh is a great reporter. https://t.co/RKG4GGhdk0 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 5, 2017

McHugh was hired by Breitbart in April 2014. At the time she said, “I’m very proud to join the Breitbart News Network to reshape the American political conversation by airing out all the facts.”

And she has certainly been doing that, one tweet at a time.

In a recent article posted by the Southern Poverty Law Center, writer Stephen Piggot labeled McHugh as someone who backs the “core tenants of the racist Alt-Right.”

She follows a number of white supremacists on Twitter including RamZPaul, English anti-Muslim activist Stephen Lennon and Andrew Auernheimer, a swastika-tattooed neo-Nazi along with a number of Donald Trump supporters. Her page is also full of “racist rants.”

Take a look at some of her disturbing rants.

Indian tribes never bothered to build any kind of civilization. They killed each other and chased bison. Yawn~ https://t.co/U0B0lAPqqq — Katie McHugh???? (@k_mcq) September 17, 2015

British settlers and their descendants built civilization. Indians never bothered to build more than a few teepees. https://t.co/2uGuMKjNnJ — Katie McHugh???? (@k_mcq) September 17, 2015

Third Worlders whining to me that Americans “stole” America. No, you could never build it yet you expect it to serve you. Go to hell. — Katie McHugh???? (@k_mcq) September 17, 2015

Probably not by cutting hearts out of sacrificial victims, unlike a sacred tradition of a Latin American culture. https://t.co/V0DsbaNa6e — Katie McHugh???? (@k_mcq) September 17, 2015

Mexicans wrecked Mexico & think invading the USA will magically cure them them of their retarded dysfunction. LOL. https://t.co/H5D7YFLGNQ — Katie McHugh???? (@k_mcq) September 17, 2015

As if Indians could ever build the highly-advanced welfare system that sustains their existence… lol https://t.co/TbsEnKUvDl — Katie McHugh???? (@k_mcq) September 17, 2015

Dear “native people,”



Where is your space program? Discovery of the wheel? Civilization?



Love,

America. https://t.co/TbsEnKUvDl — Katie McHugh???? (@k_mcq) September 17, 2015

Funny how Europeans assimilated, unlike Third Worlders demanding welfare while raping, killing Americans. https://t.co/n1iqggqlwb — Katie McHugh???? (@k_mcq) September 17, 2015

Another Crusade would do a lot of good. Let’s turn Mecca into a strip mall! https://t.co/q7LGCDN0TB — Katie McHugh???? (@k_mcq) September 17, 2015

Muslims slaughtered 2,996 victims on 9/11, injured thousands more. Destroyed the Twin Towers, struck the Pentagon. #LondonBridge https://t.co/25cw7GcLyI — Katie McHugh???? (@k_mcq) June 4, 2017

And her very best:

British settlers built the USA. "Slaves” built the country much as cows “built” McDonald’s. Amateur… https://t.co/bOIXSpbpxB — Katie McHugh???? (@k_mcq) September 17, 2015

The Twitterverse has a few words for her as well:

I doubt Breitbart fired Katie McHugh over her racism. It was probably over her stupidity. — ? LM ?? (@shayne571) June 5, 2017

I think one can't genuinely equate Katie Mchugh to Bill Maher. One is a proud racist. The other made a racial slur. Both bad bt Incomparable — + (@rkimotho) June 5, 2017

Wow. No matter what happens in the world you'll still have people like Katie McHugh wasting oxygen and space. https://t.co/nPDeo4aoT4 — Edward Midgley (@ejcmidgley) June 4, 2017

Katie McHugh. I'd rather have a Muslim American as my neighbor than you with your racist values. — Rich Wilen (@RichWilen) June 4, 2017