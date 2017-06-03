© Reuters

Katie McHugh — A Woman So Racist Even Breitbart Was Forced To Fire Her

by
editors
Katie McHugh sparked controversy during the weekend when she tweeted out, “There would be no deadly terror attacks in the U.K. if Muslims didn’t live there.”

 

 

This woman is so racist that even Breitbart News was forced to fire her.

Katie McHugh, a Breitbart writer who tweeted a number of scathing, Islamophobic remarks immediately after the London terror attack, which killed seven people, has been kicked out from the right-wing media site.

When Iranian-American actor Pej Vahdat replied, “You’re a real moron,” the woman replied in her typical racist way, “You’re an Indian.”

McHigh’s comments incited outrage from her own colleagues who described her as “appalling,” “dumb” and “terrible.”

Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow announced the editor’s exit internally Monday morning.

McHugh soon confirmed it, tweeting, “Breitbart News fired me for telling the truth about Islam and Muslim immigration.” She then followed it with another tweet begging for funds at a far-right website WeSearchr.

 

Her fund-raising page reads, “Instead of giving her a raise, Breitbart squealed at pressure from leftist CNN, which apparently has anonymous pro-Islam sources at Breitbart, and fired her.

“Why is Breitbart silencing Katie McHugh for telling the truth about Islam?

“Katie McHugh has essential medical bills that she has to pay, while finding another job. Support Katie and send a message to Breitbart, the liberal media, and apologists for Islamic terrorism.”

Ann Coulter, much like many from the far-right, supported her.

 

McHugh was hired by Breitbart in April 2014. At the time she said, “I’m very proud to join the Breitbart News Network to reshape the American political conversation by airing out all the facts.”

And she has certainly been doing that, one tweet at a time.

In a recent article posted by the Southern Poverty Law Center, writer Stephen Piggot labeled McHugh as someone who backs the “core tenants of the racist Alt-Right.”

She follows a number of white supremacists on Twitter including RamZPaul, English anti-Muslim activist Stephen Lennon and Andrew Auernheimer, a swastika-tattooed neo-Nazi along with a number of Donald Trump supporters. Her page is also full of “racist rants.”

Take a look at some of her disturbing rants.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And her very best:

 

The Twitterverse has a few words for her as well:

 

 

 

 

 

