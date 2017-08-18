© Reuters/Alex Grimm

Breitbart Hilariously Mocked After Mistaking Soccer Player For Migrant

by
Alice Salles
The news organization issued an apology shortly after the gaffe but even that wasn't enough to keep critics online from mocking the right-wing enterprise.

Breitbart's executive chairman Stephen Bannon scratches his face.

Breitbart may have “news” in its name but it's far from living up to it in the real world.

In an article published Friday, the right-wing news organization mistook a German World Cup winning soccer player for a traveling migrant.

 

 

The article was about the police in Spain and how officials were able to find and shut down a gang using jet skis to smuggle migrants from Morocco for 5,000 Euros. But in the article, there was a photo of former Arsenal and more recently Vissel Kobe player Lukas Podolski on a jet ski.

Podolski, who won the World Cup playing for Germany and who has now retired, is far from a migrant. The image also had nothing to do with Spain or migrants trying to reach Europe. Instead, it depicts the player during the 2014 Brazil World Cup.

The mistake was promptly addressed by the news organization but that didn't stop online users from noticing it and promptly mocking the right-wing publication openly.

 

 

 

 

While the athlete did not comment on the gaffe, Breitbart issued an editor's note and attached it to the piece, changing its image.

“Breitbart London wishes to apologise to Mr. Podolski,” it read. “There is no evidence Mr. Podolski is either a migrant gang member, nor being human trafficked. We wish Mr. Podolski well in his recently announced international retirement.”

Still, even after issuing a correction, Breitbart did not disappoint online critics.

 

 

While this latest gaffe isn't anywhere close to some of the most damning things to have come out of the publication, it's still incredibly hilarious that the news organization would make such a blatant mistake. Could it be that Podolski looked “migrant-like” to them? Perhaps. But their glaring inaccuracy only further solidifies how ignorant this publication is. 

Read More
Anti-Propaganda Protesters Rally Outside Breitbart Headquarters

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Alex Grimm

Tags:
breitbart bretibart news fifa world cup gaffe immigration lukas podolski soccer
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.