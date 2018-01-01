Ex-Breitbart Employee Exposes The Site’s Hypocrisy Over Anti-Semitism

Despite providing a platform to a number of white supremacists and extremists, Breitbart denies being a “hate site.”

Tim Gionet, a known white nationalist and a former Breitbart News writer, recently revealed while he was working for the right-wing website, the management asked him to remove any tweets that were about Jews or anti-Semitic in nature.

“You know I, back in the day, used to work at Breitbart and I literally was told many times—they said, ‘Go through all your tweets and delete the word Jew in your tweets,” Gionet, also known by his online name “Baked Alaska,” revealed in a YouTube live stream video. “And I was like, ‘What?’ Like, I was told that by Breitbart management.”

“[I]t’s like, if you’re going to be pro-white at all, publicly, you can say goodbye to getting a job. You can say goodbye to working at any sort of company. You’re going to get fired immediately,” he continued.

Gionet’s revelation yet again testified how the website seems to have no problem working with extremists –as long as they don’t publicize their vile and extreme views.

For instance, Milo Yiannopoulos, a former Breitbart editor who is also famous for spreading white nationalist propaganda, was seen singing “America the Beautiful” in a video from April 2016. The footage also featured notorious alt-right leader Richard Spencer admiring Yiannopoulos’ performance and raising his arm in a Nazi salute.

Yiannopoulos wrote several stories for Breitbart undermining the role of neo-Nazis and white nationalists. The right-wing website came to his defense when he was labeled a racist by some media outlets. In fact, they reportedly threatened to sue those outlets.

Despite all the fuss, Breitbart editor Alex Marlow asserted “we’re not a hate site.”

According to the BuzzFeed News, clarifying his stance, Yiannopoulos said, "I have said in the past that I find humor in breaking taboos and laughing at things that people tell me are forbidden to joke about."

He then went on to say he wasn’t a racist.

Similarly, Breitbart radio host Curt Schiling cancelled an interview with Paul Nehlen, a white nationalist running against House Speaker Paul Ryan only after the controversial candidate appeared on an anti-Semitic podcast..

Breitbart’s apparent attempts to make white nationalism more acceptable are upsetting because of the site’s loyalty toward the White House.

Breitbart News’ Executive Chairman Stephen Bannon not only served as President Donald Trump’s campaign chief but also became his chief strategist once he took office.

After being kicked out of the White House, Bannon re-joined Breitbart where he vowed to advance Trump’s agenda.

The relation between the two has turned bitter recently. An excerpt from an upcoming book quoted a statement from Bannon, in which he criticized Donald Trump Jr. on his meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer during the 2016 election.

“They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV,” Bannon was quoted as saying.

The president responded to this in a harsh statement, saying, “Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

Trump’s legal time has also slapped Bannon with a cease-and-desist notice.

In August, after a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville turned deadly, Bannon insisted that American society has no room for neo-Nazis and neo-Confederates.

However, it is obvious the website itself has plenty of space for racist voices – as long as they manage to hide their extremism from the public eye.

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters, Jim Bourg