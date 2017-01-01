United Boots Bride And Groom On Way To Their Wedding

A bride and groom making their way to their wedding were kicked off a United Airlines flight after they discovered someone else sleeping in their seats.

United Airlines has recently landed itself lots of hate from the public after a doctor was brutally beaten and dragged off a flight in Chicago. But, nothing has been able to stop them from treating passengers roughly.

A bride and groom, Amber Maxwell and Michael Hohl, headed to their wedding in Liberia, Costa Rica were kicked off their United Airlines flight in Houston, Texas after they found someone else sleeping In their seats.

The couple apparently boarded their flight 1737 after a layover at George Bush International Airport, only to discover their allocated seats in row 24 had already been occupied by another passenger.

Hohl and his fiancé who considered the incident no big deal moved to the 21st row instead of waking up the sleeping man.

“We thought not a big deal, it’s not like we are trying to jump up into a first-class seat," Hohl told the station. “We were simply in an economy row a few rows above our economy seat.”

The duo was then approached by a flight attendant who asked them if they were in their assigned seats. They were then ordered to go back to their seats in row 24 as row 21 on United flights are “economy plus” seats, which require an upgrade. Following the instructions, the pair returned to their designated place but things took an unexpected turn when a U.S. Marshal demanded they be taken off the flight. The couple who recalled Dr. David Dao’s incident was too scared to question the authorities and immediately got off the plane.

"They said that we were being disorderly and a hazard to the rest of the flight, to the safety of the other customers," Hohl said. However, the man stated that they were denied an upgrade even though he and his fiancé asked for one.

"These passengers repeatedly attempted to sit in upgraded seating which they did not purchase and they would not follow crew instructions to return to their assigned seats," the airline stated. But it is rather absurd that the airline fails to acknowledge that the couple’s seats were occupied by someone else which is why they changed places.

“I think customer service and the airline has gone real downhill. The way United Airlines handled this was really absurd,” said Hohl who rebooked the next morning but vowed to not travel with the airline again.