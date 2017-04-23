Meet The French Presidential Front-Runner Who Married His HS Teacher

He married his school teacher then went on to make millions as a banker. At 39, he is poised to become the youngest president of France.

Ever since the presidential election season kicked off in France, the candidate who has managed to draw global attention is perhaps the worst of the lot: Front National leader Marine Le Pen.

Contrary to what racist and xenophobic demagogues like Le Pen deserve, she received maximum media coverage out of the 11 hopefuls running in the first round of the polls.

However, for those interested in this year’s French presidential face-off, there’s one other candidate who deserves more attention than Le Pen.

After the first ballots were cast on April 23, it appears France wants to reject Le Pen and endorse Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron as its next leader. As per the final figures reported by Reuters, the 39-year-old former investment banker took 23.7% of vote while Le Pen roughly 21.5%.

If he wins, he could become the youngest president of France and it would be an astounding feat considering he has never held elected office before. He previously served under Francois Hollande as a member of his personal staff and later as economy minister under the government of Manuel Valls.

Macron was initially dismissed by Valls as “populism lite.” Meanwhile, his presidential rival, Francois Fillon, once remarked the French public would "not place their fate in the hands of a man with no experience, who had demonstrated nothing." But the young presidential aspirant proved his critics wrong this month after he pulled in the highest number of votes among all candidates.

While Macron’s political ascent that has fascinated his supporters and critics and the media alike, his private life has attracted the same amount of attention as well.

Macron was 17 years old when he told his high school French literature teacher that he would marry her one day.

“At the age of 17, Emmanuel said to me, ‘Whatever you do, I will marry you!’” she stated in an interview.

He reportedly moved to Paris in his last year of high school where both of them called “each other all the time… spent hours on the phone, hours and hours on the phone.”

In 2007, he fulfilled that promise when, he married Brigitte Trogneux, 24 years his senior, now 63 years old.

Although they do not have any children together, Trogneux has three children – son Sebastien and daughters Laurence and Tiphane – from her previous marriage. She also has seven grandchildren, so that makes Macron a 39-year-old step-grandfather.

The young politician has also been the subject of media gossip. He was once accused of having a secret affair with a male French journalist, which led many to speculate that he is gay.

But Macron laughed off the reports.

“If you’re told I lead a double life ... it’s because my hologram has escaped,” he joked.