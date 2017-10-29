UK Activists Travel 11 Countries To Apologize For Balfour Declaration

Over 100 activists traveled through 11 countries, from the U.K. to Jerusalem, a journey that took nearly six months to be completed, according to Al-Arabiya.

Since the United Kingdom refuses to apologize for being responsible for what is now one of the world's bloodiest conflicts, a group of British activists took it upon themselves to do what their government won't.

Palestinians in the region welcomed the British citizens and together they walked through villages and also visited illegal Israeli settlements.

The walk was timed as such that the activists reached on the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration.

Each year, British and Israeli leaders fondly commemorate the Balfour Declaration - a 67-word document that changed the course of world history.

On Nov.02, 1917, the then British foreign secretary Arthur James Balfour sent a letter addressed to a leading English Zionist Lord Walter Rothschild, supporting the creation of a Jewish homeland.

While the exact intentions behind Balfour's documents are still not known, it eventually sowed the seeds of what is now one of the world's most intractable and bloodiest conflicts.

Essentially, Balfour promised a land to European Jews which was not his to give away.

Nearly 92% of the population of the region then known as Palestine comprised of Muslims and Christians. Britain promised the land to European Jewish immigrants without consulting or getting the approval of the indigenous population - a colossal mistake that, understandably, caused resentment between the locals and the incoming immigrants.

In addition, Zionist militias, between 1947 and 1949, killed about 15,000 Palestinians in a series of mass atrocities. Also, as Israel came into being in 1948, Zionist forces expelled more than 800,000 Palestinian men, women and children from their homeland, resulting in a refugee crisis that has still not been resolved.

Despite the bloodshed and displacement it led to, the Balfour Declaration is still celebrated by British and Israeli leaders every year.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters