Clever British Bookstore Uses Trump Quote To Advertise ‘Fire And Fury'

“Full of lies” is what Trump said of the book, which was written by author and reporter Michael Wolff. A sign reading those exact words looms over the Waterstones display . It’s a smart play using Trump’s own criticism to cash in on sales of “Fire and Fury.”

The book is based on interviews with sources close to the president, which include former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

In an attempt to stop the book’s publication, Trump’s lawyers sent the book publisher, Henry Holt & Co., a cease-and-desist letter. The book is said to reveal troubling details of Trump's relationship with first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron.

The book is reportedly heading to the small screen thanks to Endeavor Content, which bought the television rights to the book in a seven-figure deal. Wolff will executive produce the series along with veteran TV executive Michael Jackson.

With these projects on the horizon, be prepared to see more of Trump, as if he doesn’t occupy every form of media already.