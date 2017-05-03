British Man Arrested In Cambodia For Sexually Abusing 4 Minor Girls

A Briton has been arrested after being accused for sexually abusing minor girls.

A British man, who is accused for paying girls as young as 12 for sex, has been arrested in Cambodia.

Clive Cressy, 69, allegedly paid four girls aged 12, 13, 14 and 15 to have sex with him. It is also reported that he paid up to $3,000 to have sex with a virgin and younger girls were paid $200 to $300 to perform sex acts.

Cressy was arrested at a cafe in the capital Phnom Penh. Later, his Vietnamese girlfriend Chea Sokthy, 27, was also arrested from his apartment. The couple appeared at The Phnom Penh Municipal Court where they were both charged and remanded at the Prey Sar prison to await trial. The trial is expected to take place later in the year. However, a date had not yet been set.

The 69-year-old doctor has been charged with purchasing child prostitution while his girlfriend was charged with soliciting child prostitution, according to Y Rin, court spokesman.

After the arrest, he was ordered to guide child-protection police officers to his apartment. Police allegedly recovered sex toys, lubricants as well as an assortment of children’s clothes and shoes. Police also seized computers and video cameras found in his apartment and stated “more investigation” is underway to trace other potential victims.

According to Keo Thea, the Phnom Penh municipal anti-human trafficking police chief, Cressy had been under police surveillance for several months. Police received several complaints from mothers of the girls who had allegedly been a victim of sexual abuse. During the investigation he visited Cambodia a number of times.

Cressy is reportedly from Hove, East Sussex. However, his passport lists London as his place of birth. He is a qualified doctor but now he is believed to be retiredand is listed online as being a qualified translator in Swedish.

In Cambodia, sex is the hot commodity and children are still used as a currency. It has long been a destination for sex tourists from Asia and western countries. According to the U.S. State Department’s Trafficking in Persons Report 2014, “Cambodian men form the largest source of demand for child prostitution; however, men from other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe travel to Cambodia to engage in child sex tourism.”

A United Nation’s report also estimated that one third of prostitutes in Cambodia are under 18 years old. According to UNICEF, some 37?% of the victims trafficked for sexual exploitation in Cambodia are children.

