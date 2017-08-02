This UK Singer Claims US Deported Him Over His Trump Impersonation

He said he was interrogated for six hours by border control staff and shown photos of himself dressed up as Donald Trump on tour in Germany last year.

A British punk singer claims he was deported from the U.S. because he previously impersonated Donald Trump on stage.

Peter Bywaters, of Peter & The Test Tube Babies, says he was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in San Francisco as he was on his way to a festival. He was allegedly interrogated for six hours and shown photos of himself impersonating Trump on tour in Germany last year.

"I had only been there 30 seconds when the border control guard swung his screen round and said, 'Is this you?'" he told the website Team Rock. "There in full view was a video from last year's German tour with me dressed as Donald Trump smoking a fake joint. From there it all went downhill."

Bywaters added he was later "forcibly escorted" to his seat and refused alcohol on the 11-hour-long flight back to the U.K. His cell phone and passport was returned to him when he landed.

Read More Thanks To Trump, Not Even A British Muslim Can Enter The US

However, border control staff officials dispute his claim, saying he was deported for having the wrong visa.

"The claim that he was refused entry to the United States because he mocked the president of the U.S., that is absolutely not true," spokesman Jaime Ruiz said, according to Newsbeat.

Peter & The Test Tube Babies shared the following post on Facebook in the wake of Bywaters' deportation: