Britisher Moves To Uganda To Adopt Baby She Cared For During Gap Year

A British woman is moving to Uganda to adopt a child she cared for during her trip to the East African country while volunteering at an orphanage.

A young British woman has launched a GoFundMe page to raise sufficient funds to adopt a child from Uganda.

Emilie Larter first saw the little boy when she was working at an orphanage in the East African country during her gap year. The baby, who is now called Adam, was only two days old when she held him in her arms and cared for him. His mother had died from bleeding after birth, leaving seven children behind, with no one to care for them.

Larter soon developed a bond with the baby and tended to his physical and emotional needs during that time. She then extended her stay by two months to take care of him, but upon returning to Britain, the young woman could not forget the child she had formed a strong bond with. She then returned to Uganda and began working as a teacher to earn enough money to take care of Adam. Unfortunately, she has lost her job and is now collecting funds via the page.

So far, Larter has managed to raise nearly $19,000.

“I had arrived in Uganda in August for a two-month volunteering stint for a children's charity. I had just finished university and I had many other worldly adventures planned. However, life had a different plan for me,” the kind woman has written on the GoFundMe page.



“I am asking for your help to bring Adam home. I am asking for your help to ensure we are not separated again. In the New Year, I hope so desperately to legally become Adam's mum,” the post reads on.

With her heart-touching story, Larter hopes to raise enough money to adopt little Adam and then possibly take him back with her to the United Kingdom.