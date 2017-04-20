British Tourist Begs For Mercy After Locals In Thailand Tie Him Up

A man was tied up by furious locals after causing chaos in the area.

A British tourist, who is said to be drunk, was allegedly tied up by locals in Thailand after he ran across their homes in his underwear.

The man, who remains unidentified, was tied after he was spotted running hurriedly across the roofs of houses in Pattaya, Thailand. Understandably, the sight of a half-naked man clambering across rooftops caused a disturbance in the area andeventually locals were able to grab him and tie him up with a rope.

The incident was captured on camera by a local Thai reporter.

As the video shows, just as people got hold of the man, he started shouting and pleading, asking them to let him go. Moments later, police arrived at the incident but the man kept on pleading in an English accent to “put me down” and “get off me.”

Locals can also be heard laughing at the back while the man attempts to twist and turn in order to get himself free. Before he was arrested, an officer tried to calm him down by pouring water over his head. He was then put into a police truck and was taken to Banglamung district station in Pattaya.

According to villagers, the man was spotted outside their homes at 11:30 p.m. They believe he was drunk as they could sense a strong smell of alcohol on him.

“Why are the foreigners so crazy? We see them a lot, doing the strangest things. I want to know, are they like this in their own country?” said Nat Charaporn, a local.

He further added, “Nobody knows who this man was or what he was doing here. He doesn't live here. He was drunk and we could smell alcohol on him. He was ranting and not in the correct state of mind. The police put water on him to make him relax but he was still shouting.”

However, Thai police suspect that the man might have forgotten his way and got lost after returning from partying at the popular party strip “Walking Street” – which is about 15 minutes away from the place the incident took place.

“We haven't identified the man yet. He had no passport or details on him and he was not giving us any details about himself. He was causing a disturbance but the villagers in the local community came together to catch him and keep him under control,” said Apichai Grobpet, Police Colonel.