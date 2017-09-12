© Reuters

Brock Turner Used In College Textbook As The Face Of Rape Culture

by
Cierra Bailey
"In my Criminal Justice 101 textbook, Brock Turner is the definition of rape," wrote Hannah Shuman, the college freshman who spotted Turner's photo.

Stanford rapist Brock Turner leaving the Santa Clara County Jail after serving three months behind bars

We already knew that the infamous “Stanford rapist” Brock Turner was a textbook case of white privilege and rape culture personified, but now his story is forever immortalized in an actual textbook.

Turner — who spent just three months in jail after raping an unconscious woman — has his mug shot featured in the second edition of a textbook called “Introduction to Criminal Justice,” by Callie Marie Rennison, The Daily Dot reports.

The section of the book, simply titled “Rape” describes Turner’s light sentencing that sparked outrage throughout the nation:

“Brock Turner, a Stanford student who raped and assaulted an unconscious female college student behind a dumpster at a fraternity party, was recently released from jail after serving only three months. Some are shocked at how short this sentence is. Others who are more familiar with the way sexual violence has been handled in the criminal justice system are shocked that he was found guilty and served any time at all.”

A photo of the page that features Turner’s photo was shared on Facebook by Washington State University freshman Hannah Shuman, who is taking a class that requires the textbook.

“He may have been able to get out of prison time but in my Criminal Justice 101 textbook, Brock Turner is the definition of rape, so he’s got that goin [sic] for him,” 18-year-old Shuman wrote in her post.

Shuman also told The Daily Dot that despite the criminal justice system’s lax approach to Turner’s case, his presence in the textbook shows that morality extends beyond the law.

“It’s proof that the large-scale issue of rape is taken as a serious crime,” Shuman reportedly said.

The public response has been mostly positive, with many applauding his inclusion in the book as a form of justice by calling him out for exactly what he is, a rapist. 

