Brothers’ Billboards Ask Jason Chaffetz Why He Isn’t Doing His Job

Through a crowdfunding campaign, two Utah brothers raised enough money to erect billboards that call out Congressman Jason Chaffetz's shortcomings.

Hey look everyone--we did it! Keep yr eyes peeled next time yr in Provo driving North on I15 just past Center St! #utpol #TrumpRussia pic.twitter.com/PutEkugi9G — U Work 4 Utah (@uwork4utah) April 11, 2017

Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s Utah constituents are far from thrilled with his performance as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, whose job is to investigate President Donald Trump’s conflicts of interest.

Two brothers, Jeremy and Chris Voros, crowdsourced more than $12,000 to put up billboards in which they call out Chaffetz's failure to investigate the sketchy ties between Russia and the Trump administration, The Huffington Post reports.

The Voros brothers started their own political action committee called U Work 4 Utah and have quickly made a name for themselves with the installation of these billboards, which are conveniently located near Chaffetz’s local headquarters.

“We believe in using modern fundraising tools in creative ways to persuade our elected officials to act in accordance with real Utah values, instead of doing the bidding of their donors, friends in DC, or dictators in Moscow,” the siblings said on their funding page.

The first billboard went up on Tuesday and reads, “Why Won’t Chaffetz Investigate The Trump-Russia Connection?” on a bright red background with yellow and white lettering.

The Voros brothers are actually both registered Republicans, but even they can sense the fire brewing in the kitchen, so to speak.

The pair reportedly said they attended Chaffetz’s highly-publicized town hall in February, during which he was mercilessly booed by protesters and constituents for his failure to probe into Trump’s shady business dealings.

Chaffetz dismissed many of the attendees' concerns, which prompted the Voros brothers to start their PAC.

“The more traditional methods of getting our elected officials’ attention do not seem to be working,” Jeremy Voros told local reporters.

The brothers are still crowdfunding in an effort to erect more billboards and one electronic sign to be placed near busy areas in Chaffetz’s own home district.

Chaffetz was reportedly made aware of the billboards by The Salt Lake Tribune and said, “They can keep wasting their money. It’s up to them.”

His smug attitude toward the effort seems to imply that he is, yet again, dismissing their concerns with no intention of ever taking heed.

There may not be many effective ways to get his attention now, but voters need to remember this treatment when it’s time to head back to the polls.